DaRon Bland, Tyler Booker Injury Updates Could Spell Doom For Cowboys After Week 10

The Dallas Cowboys suffered another brutal loss at home, thanks to a second-half collapse against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Dallas' defense allowed 29 second-half points and 584 total yards of offense throughout the game, which is the most allowed at home in franchise history.

Before the game even started, there was an embarrassing moment when Dallas was booed at home by an overwhelming amount off 49ers fans.

After the game, things got even worse when head coach Brian Schottenheimer provided injury updates for two key starters, mauling guard Tyler Booker and starting cornerback DaRon Bland.

Both men suffered ankle injuries during the game that ended their nights early, and Schottenheimer classified their setbacks as "big ones" after the game.

Brian Schottenheimer Provides Discouraging Updates

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Schottenheimer, Bland and Booker will both undergo further testing on Monday, including x-rays and MRIs. X-rays. If either man is forced to miss extended time, it's very possible that they could be shut down for the remainder of the season.

There are eight weeks left in the season, but the Cowboys just took another step back in the NFC East title picture. If the Cowboys fall any further behind while Bland and Booker or sidelined, the right call would be to place them on injured reserve.

Both players have already missed time this season due to injury, so there is no reason to risk any long-term damage, especially for a young rising star like Booker. Bland, meanwhile, could be staring at the end of his Cowboys tenure.

We will find out more about the extent of Bland and Bookers' injuries later in the week when the team returns to practice and the Cowboys' coaching staff and front office speak to the media. For now, all anyone can do is hope for the best.

Up next for the Cowboys in Week 11 is a clash with the lowly Tennessee Titans, which is a game that the team should win, before turning around on a quick week to face the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day. It's not too late to save the season, but a loss in either of the next two weeks could be the nail in the coffin for Dallas before we even reach the team's bye week.

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