Tyler Smith Injury Update From Cowboys Offers Up Optimistic Return Timeline

The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line was dealt a tough blow before the season even started thanks to an injury to All-Pro guard Tyler Smith.

Right before Week 1, it was discovered that Smith needed surgery on his injured thumb that would require his placement on injured reserve, which knocked him out for at least the first four games.

However, at the time, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said it may take up to six weeks for Smith to get back on the field.

"It's something that he's just been dealing with and he'll probably go on IR, four to six weeks," Schotty said earlier this month.

But the Cowboys head coach offered up a more optimistic return timeline in his latest injury update on the veteran offensive lineman.

Tyler Smith injury update

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith (73) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Schottenheimer, Smith's recovery is going very well and there is hope he could be back when first eligible, which is Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"He's been great, condition looks great," Schottenheimer said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "He's one of those guys that we'll look at after this game that potentially could be ready to go for Tampa.

"I think he's probably at the head of the list, if you will, because I know he's ready to get back out there. I know he's really good at football and I know that he's wanting to play."

In what has been a brutal month because of injuries throughout the defense, the update on Smith was some much-needed good news for the Cowboys.

Weathering the storm

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass (66) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Smith sidelined, the Cowboys have deployed T.J. Bass in his spot. Bass is a good player and he leaves the Cowboys in a better position than most teams would be in the same scenario, but his performance has fallen short of what Smith can do, as you'd expect.

Over three games, Bass has surrendered more pressures than any other Cowboys offensive lineman with nine, according to Pro Football Focus. Bass hasn't surrendered a sack yet, though, so that's the good news.

To compare, Smith didn't allow his ninth pressure until Week 8 of last season, so the downgrade is obvious in pass pro.

In run-blocking, Bass has fared slightly better, with his 60.3 PFF grade being nearly eight points higher than his pass-blocking mark. That also falls short of Smith, who had an elite 81.0 last season.

The difference between Smith's and Bass' run-blocking prowess is especially significant because the Cowboys have struggled to run the football this season. Things were better in Week 3, but before that Javonte Williams was averaging just three yards per carry.

It goes without saying that things should improve upfront for the Cowboys once they get their All-Pro guard back, and hopefully that return will come in Week 5.

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