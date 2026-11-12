Updated 2027 NFL Draft Order: Where Dallas Cowboys Stand After Trade Deadline
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The Dallas Cowboys sat idle at the NFL trade deadline, so the team will now ride out the rest of the 2026-27 campaign with the current roster. Dallas' next opportunity will be during the offseason, when they can address holes on the roster through free agency and the NFL draft.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they will be sending their highest of two first-round picks to the New York Jets as part of last year's trade deadline deal for Quinnen Williams.
Currently, that would be the No. 13 overall pick. The Cowboys will still own one first-round pick barring any offseason trades before the draft. The lower of Dallas' two first-round picks would currently be No. 21 overall, but there is still plenty of football left to play this season.
At No. 21 overall, the Cowboys may not be able to land one of the marquee prospects in this year's draft, but they could still take advantage of a deep draft class and land a promising talent on the defensive side of the ball.
In a post-trade deadline mock draft, that player is Oregon Ducks star defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington, who stands 6-foot-3, 325 pounds, and can bolster the team's defensive line against both the run and the pass.
A full look at the current NFL draft order entering Week 10 can be seen below.
2027 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 10
1. Los Angeles Chargers
2. Tennessee Titans
3. Miami Dolphins
4. New York Jets (from Indianapolis)
5. Philadelphia Eagles
6. New York Jets
7. Washington Commanders
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9. Arizona Cardinals
10. Atlanta Falcons
11. Houston Texans
12. New Orleans Saints
13. New York Jets (from Dallas)
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Las Vegas Raiders
16. Cleveland Browns
17. Seattle Seahawks
18. Cleveland Browns (from LA Rams)
19. Carolina Panthers
20. New England Patriots
21. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay)
22. New York Giants
23. Cincinnati Bengals
24. Kansas City Chiefs
25. Philadelphia Eagles (from Jacksonville)
26. Pittsburgh Steelers
27. Detroit Lions
28. Minnesota Vikings
29. Denver Broncos
30. Tennessee Titans (from Chicago)
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Buffalo Bills
The 2027 NFL Draft will be held at the National Mall outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1.
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