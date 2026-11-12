Updated 2027 NFL Draft Order: Where Dallas Cowboys Stand After Trade Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys sat idle at the NFL trade deadline, so the team will now ride out the rest of the 2026-27 campaign with the current roster. Dallas' next opportunity will be during the offseason, when they can address holes on the roster through free agency and the NFL draft.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they will be sending their highest of two first-round picks to the New York Jets as part of last year's trade deadline deal for Quinnen Williams.

Currently, that would be the No. 13 overall pick. The Cowboys will still own one first-round pick barring any offseason trades before the draft. The lower of Dallas' two first-round picks would currently be No. 21 overall, but there is still plenty of football left to play this season.

At No. 21 overall, the Cowboys may not be able to land one of the marquee prospects in this year's draft, but they could still take advantage of a deep draft class and land a promising talent on the defensive side of the ball.

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a post-trade deadline mock draft, that player is Oregon Ducks star defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington, who stands 6-foot-3, 325 pounds, and can bolster the team's defensive line against both the run and the pass.

A full look at the current NFL draft order entering Week 10 can be seen below.

2027 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 10

Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater on for the first day of the NFL Draft in Detroit. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Los Angeles Chargers

2. Tennessee Titans

3. Miami Dolphins

4. New York Jets (from Indianapolis)

5. Philadelphia Eagles

6. New York Jets

7. Washington Commanders

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Arizona Cardinals

10. Atlanta Falcons

11. Houston Texans

12. New Orleans Saints

13. New York Jets (from Dallas)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Las Vegas Raiders

16. Cleveland Browns

17. Seattle Seahawks

18. Cleveland Browns (from LA Rams)

19. Carolina Panthers

20. New England Patriots

21. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay)

22. New York Giants

23. Cincinnati Bengals

24. Kansas City Chiefs

25. Philadelphia Eagles (from Jacksonville)

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

27. Detroit Lions

28. Minnesota Vikings

29. Denver Broncos

30. Tennessee Titans (from Chicago)

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Buffalo Bills

The 2027 NFL Draft will be held at the National Mall outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1.

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