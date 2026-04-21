Updated Dallas Cowboys Salary Cap Space After Brandon Aubrey Extension

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off NFL Draft Week by taking care of one of the major contract issues hanging over the franchise's head, extending All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey with a record-setting deal.

Aubrey will carry a cap hit of $3.4 million and a dead cap value of $6.75 million, while earning a base salary of $1.5 million and receiving an $8.25 million signing bonus.

With the Aubrey situation now taken care of, the Cowboys can fully turn their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft, where they are armed with two first-round picks.

Spotrac has since updated the cap space for all 32 teams, just two days away from the draft, with Dallas now having $16 million available. Dallas is currently slated to allocate $9.1 million to its 2026 draft class.

Dallas Cowboys co-owners Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones stand on the field during pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas $16 million in salary cap is the 21st-most in the league, but the least in the division. The Washington Commanders currently have the second-most cap space at $50 million, while the Philadelphia Eagles have $33 million, and the New York Giants have $18 million.

The Cowboys can take advantage of the cap figure to utilize the stick-and-pick strategy to add two impact players on Thursday night.

The Tennessee Titans will enter the draft with a league-high $64 million available.

A full look at the updated salary cap picture around the league can be seen below ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, via Spotrac.

Updated 2026 NFL Salary Cap Picture

The NFL shield logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Tennessee Titans, $64M

2. Washington Commanders, $50M

3. Los Angeles Chargers, $48M

4. New York Jets, $47M

5. Arizona Cardinals, $41M

6. New England Patriots, $36M

7. Seattle Seahawks, $33M

8. Philadelphia Eagles, $33M

9. Baltimore Ravens, $28M

10. Pittsburgh Steelers, $28M

11. San Francisco 49ers, $28M

12. Los Angeles Rams, $28M

13. Indianapolis Colts, $27M

14. Green Bay Packers, $25M

15. Las Vegas Raiders, $23M

16. Detroit Lions, $23M

17. Cleveland Browns, $22M

18. Atlanta Falcons, $21M

19. Denver Broncos, $19M

20. New York Giants, $18M

21. Dallas Cowboys, $16M

22. Houston Texans, $15M

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $13M

24. New Orleans Saints, $13M

25. Buffalo Bills, $12M

26. Jacksonville Jaguars, $12M

27. Kansas City Chiefs, $7M

28. Minnesota Vikings, $5M

29. Carolina Panthers, $3M

30. Cincinnati Bengals, $2M

31. Miami Dolphins, $1M

32. Chicago Bears, $1M

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25. Dallas enters Round 1 on Thursday with the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks, so they will be one of the most exciting teams to watch.

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