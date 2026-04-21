Updated Dallas Cowboys Salary Cap Space After Brandon Aubrey Extension
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The Dallas Cowboys kicked off NFL Draft Week by taking care of one of the major contract issues hanging over the franchise's head, extending All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey with a record-setting deal.
Aubrey will carry a cap hit of $3.4 million and a dead cap value of $6.75 million, while earning a base salary of $1.5 million and receiving an $8.25 million signing bonus.
With the Aubrey situation now taken care of, the Cowboys can fully turn their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft, where they are armed with two first-round picks.
Spotrac has since updated the cap space for all 32 teams, just two days away from the draft, with Dallas now having $16 million available. Dallas is currently slated to allocate $9.1 million to its 2026 draft class.
Dallas $16 million in salary cap is the 21st-most in the league, but the least in the division. The Washington Commanders currently have the second-most cap space at $50 million, while the Philadelphia Eagles have $33 million, and the New York Giants have $18 million.
The Cowboys can take advantage of the cap figure to utilize the stick-and-pick strategy to add two impact players on Thursday night.
The Tennessee Titans will enter the draft with a league-high $64 million available.
A full look at the updated salary cap picture around the league can be seen below ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, via Spotrac.
Updated 2026 NFL Salary Cap Picture
1. Tennessee Titans, $64M
2. Washington Commanders, $50M
3. Los Angeles Chargers, $48M
4. New York Jets, $47M
5. Arizona Cardinals, $41M
6. New England Patriots, $36M
7. Seattle Seahawks, $33M
8. Philadelphia Eagles, $33M
9. Baltimore Ravens, $28M
10. Pittsburgh Steelers, $28M
11. San Francisco 49ers, $28M
12. Los Angeles Rams, $28M
13. Indianapolis Colts, $27M
14. Green Bay Packers, $25M
15. Las Vegas Raiders, $23M
16. Detroit Lions, $23M
17. Cleveland Browns, $22M
18. Atlanta Falcons, $21M
19. Denver Broncos, $19M
20. New York Giants, $18M
21. Dallas Cowboys, $16M
22. Houston Texans, $15M
23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $13M
24. New Orleans Saints, $13M
25. Buffalo Bills, $12M
26. Jacksonville Jaguars, $12M
27. Kansas City Chiefs, $7M
28. Minnesota Vikings, $5M
29. Carolina Panthers, $3M
30. Cincinnati Bengals, $2M
31. Miami Dolphins, $1M
32. Chicago Bears, $1M
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25. Dallas enters Round 1 on Thursday with the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks, so they will be one of the most exciting teams to watch.
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