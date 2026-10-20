Week 6 NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys Continue Free Fall

While no loss is easy to swallow, the past two for the Dallas Cowboys have been incredible difficult.

We all knew Dallas would have issues on defense. Even with a rebuilt roster and a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, no one realistically expected an elite unit. Instead, all they asked for was a competent group that could occasionally make a stop. What was unexpected was the offensive ineptitude we have seen the past two weeks.

After six games, the Cowboys are now 2-4 and have one of the worst defenses in the league. They also have an offense that scored 29 points combined in their prime time games in Week 5 and Week 6. Their sudden offensive struggles have them flying down many boards in our Week 7 NFL power rankings roundup.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the second half against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 21 | Last week: 23

Connor Orr has the Cowboys moving up two spots, but that has to do with other teams falling. He's still not sold on Dallas and believes Brian Schottenheimer could be in danger of losing his job if he doesn't do well with the next three games, which are all winnable.

"The Jerry Jones referendum on hiring Brian Schottenheimer as head coach has been delayed long enough. Lose multiple times against the Eagles, Cardinals and Colts over the next three weeks and we might be talking about must-see Jones press conferences on a weekly basis from here on out," Orr wrote.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 20 | Last week: 15

ESPN had Dallas on the edge of playoff contention last week, even after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, they're all the way down to No. 20. One major concern for them, according to Todd Archer, is the sudden lack of a ground game.

"The Cowboys' running game is off to its worst start -- 456 yards in six games -- since 1989, the year before Emmitt Smith showed up. Six different running backs have more total rushing yards than the Cowboys. Javonte Williams has seven rushing touchdowns, but the inconsistency and lack of attempts are killing the offense," Archer wrote.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs the ball against Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 22 | Last week: 17

Brent Sobleski also took aim at the offense, saying they were bad enough when it was just the defense that was inept. Now, the Cowboys can't do anything right on either side of the ball.

"It was bad enough when the Dallas Cowboys' defense wasn't working. Now, the same can be said about the squad's previously potent offense," Sobleski wrote.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb celebrates after making a first down reception against the Green Bay Packers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 22 | Last week: 20

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff work together on The Athletic's rankings, and have the Cowboys sliding two spots to No. 22. They do have one silver lining, although it's fantasy related. That said, they're not wrong about CeeDee Lamb, who is having a phenomonal season.

"The only people associated with the Cowboys who are happy at the moment are Lamb’s fantasy managers. He’s ninth in scoring (21.9 ppg) and third in the league in receiving yards (577). He was targeted 18 times Sunday night and finished with nine catches for 70 yards," Kendall and Graff wrote.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after a hit by Green Bay Packers during the first half at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 26 | Last week: 24

Nate Davis, like many others, is shocked by the way the Dallas offense performed. He even called them out for the "GOTI" claims that Dak Prescott made famous this offseason.

"GOTI, aka, Greatest Offense There Is? It's nice to have goals. Not always wise to publicly reveal them," Davis wrote.

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