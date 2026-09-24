Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens, NFL Week 3: Betting Odds, Preview

Dallas Cowboys Game Week is officially in full swing, with two practices under the team's belt ahead of a Week 3 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It's the first time in NFL history that a game has been played in Rio, so it's a unique experience for everyone involved. For the Cowboys, the international travel begins on Thursday night, with a few days to adjust to their temporary home.

Both teams enter Week 3 with 1-1 records, but history favors the Ravens. In 8 games between Baltimore and Dallas, the Ravens hold a 7-1 series record. The Cowboys last won in 2016 with Tony Romo at the helm, with the Ravens winning the most recent outings in 2024 and 2020.

Dallas will have to reverse course and find a way to slow down Lamar Jackson in order to return to the states with a 2 in the win column.

Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are the designated home team for Sunday's game, but enter as slight 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 52.5 total points, so the oddsmakers are anticipating a shootout.

All of the information you need to catch the Cowboys' historic Week 3 showdown in Rio de Janeiro can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds & Preview

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Venue: Maracanã Stadium, officially known as Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho

TV Info: CBS

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 52.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +145 | Ravens -175

The Dallas Cowboys are set to fly out to Brazil on Thursday night, following practice at The Star in Frisco. The flight, which is approximately 10 hours from from /Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Rio de Janeiro–Galeão International Airport (GIG), will land on Friday morning.

Dallas will then go through a light practice at the training facility for Brazilian soccer club CR Flamengo. On Saturday, the Cowboys will walk through Maracanã Stadium, before stepping onto the field on Sunday evening.

Shortly after the game, Dallas boards its flight back to Fort Worth to gear up for a Week 4 road trip to face the Houston Texans. It's going to be an eventful few days.

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