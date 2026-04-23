What Time Will Dallas Cowboys Make Pick In 2026 NFL Draft Round 1?

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 23, with the Dallas Cowboys poised for a big night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Cowboys enter Round 1 armed with two first-round picks and have an opportunity to take a massive step forward.

Dallas holds the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks on Thursday night, with the draft beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network.

This year, the NFL is allowing teams just eight minutes to make their pick, down from the previous 10 minutes, which meants the Cowboys will be on the clock sooner rather than later.

In order to tune in for the Cowboys' first pick, you will want to be around the TV at 9:15 p.m. ET, while their second pick could come at 10:30 p.m. ET.

A side profile view of the center of the NFL Draft Stage, with the backdrop of the stage featuring a depiction of the Fort Pitt Bridge | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, if the team decides to make a splash, that will all change, and the team could be on the clock within the first hour. So, be sure to have your popcorn ready on Thursday night, and tune in from the beginning so you don't miss any of the unpredictable action.

A full look at the draft order for Thursday's Round 1 can be seen below, along with a full list of the team's picks for the 2026 draft.

2026 NFL Draft Order - Round 1

A general overall view of the 2026 NFL Draft theater stage at Acrisure Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Las Vegas Raiders

2. New York Jets

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Tennessee Titans

5. New York Giants

6. Cleveland Browns

7. Washington Commanders

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Kansas City Chiefs

10. New York Giants (via CIN)

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. New York Jets (via IND)

17. Detroit Lions

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Carolina Panthers

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Philadelphia Eagles

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

25. Chicago Bears

26. Buffalo Bills

27. San Francisco 49ers

28. Houston Texans

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR)

30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN)

31. New England Patriots

32. Seattle Seahawks

List Of Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft Picks

Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater for the first day of the NFL Draft in Detroit. | Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

Round 1

Pick No. 12

Pick No. 20 (via Green Bay Packers)

Round 3

Pick No. 28 (92 overall, via San Francisco 49ers)

Round 4

Pick No. 12 (112 overall)

Round 5

Pick No. 12 (152 overall)

Pick No. 37 (177 overall, compensatory)

Pick No. 40 (180 overall, compensatory)

Round 7

Pick No. 2 (218 overall, via Tennessee Titans)

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