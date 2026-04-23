What Time Will Dallas Cowboys Make Pick In 2026 NFL Draft Round 1?
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The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 23, with the Dallas Cowboys poised for a big night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Cowboys enter Round 1 armed with two first-round picks and have an opportunity to take a massive step forward.
Dallas holds the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks on Thursday night, with the draft beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network.
This year, the NFL is allowing teams just eight minutes to make their pick, down from the previous 10 minutes, which meants the Cowboys will be on the clock sooner rather than later.
In order to tune in for the Cowboys' first pick, you will want to be around the TV at 9:15 p.m. ET, while their second pick could come at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Of course, if the team decides to make a splash, that will all change, and the team could be on the clock within the first hour. So, be sure to have your popcorn ready on Thursday night, and tune in from the beginning so you don't miss any of the unpredictable action.
A full look at the draft order for Thursday's Round 1 can be seen below, along with a full list of the team's picks for the 2026 draft.
2026 NFL Draft Order - Round 1
1. Las Vegas Raiders
2. New York Jets
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Tennessee Titans
5. New York Giants
6. Cleveland Browns
7. Washington Commanders
8. New Orleans Saints
9. Kansas City Chiefs
10. New York Giants (via CIN)
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. New York Jets (via IND)
17. Detroit Lions
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Carolina Panthers
20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Philadelphia Eagles
24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)
25. Chicago Bears
26. Buffalo Bills
27. San Francisco 49ers
28. Houston Texans
29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR)
30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN)
31. New England Patriots
32. Seattle Seahawks
List Of Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1
- Pick No. 12
- Pick No. 20 (via Green Bay Packers)
Round 3
- Pick No. 28 (92 overall, via San Francisco 49ers)
Round 4
- Pick No. 12 (112 overall)
Round 5
- Pick No. 12 (152 overall)
- Pick No. 37 (177 overall, compensatory)
- Pick No. 40 (180 overall, compensatory)
Round 7
- Pick No. 2 (218 overall, via Tennessee Titans)
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