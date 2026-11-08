Will George Pickens Play Today? Injury Update, Start-or-Sit Advice for Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys have some uncertainty on the offensive side of the ball this week for the game against the Indianapolis Colts thanks to wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens was again listed on the injury report this week, albeit with one less issue. Pickens battled hamstring and shoulder issues in Week 8 but is only dealing with the former this week.

And, just like last week, Pickens practiced on a limited basis all three days before drawing the questionable tag for Sunday.

Here's what we know about Pickens' chances of suiting up as kickoff approaches.

Is George Pickens playing today?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) runs with the ball during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're getting mixed signals from the Cowboys when it comes to Pickens' status for Sunday.

On one hand, the Cowboys elevated wide receiver Jordan Hudson from the practice squad, which could indicate the Cowboys are at least not optimistic about Pickens' chances of playing.

The Cowboys are missing fellow wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, but they did not elevate a wide receiver in each of the past two weeks Turpin has been ruled out, so that's noteworthy.

On the other hand, Pickens did travel with the team to Indianapolis and that is a good sign for his chances of suiting up, although certainly not a definitive one.

We also know that head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he was "hopeful" Pickens would play on Friday.

Based Schottenheimer's comment and the fact that he's traveling, we'd say Pickens has a better chance to play than not in Week 9. We'll know for sure around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, when inactives drop.

George Pickens fantasy advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) leaves the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens could be limited if he does play this week, but that has been the case in each of the past two weeks and he was still over 40 snaps in each game and that's enough for him to produce a strong fantasy outing.

Despite the fact he's in the midst of a down season, the Cowboys wide receiver still ranks as WR17 overall, according to Fantasy Pros, which makes him a WR2 play every week.

The Colts actually present a tough matchup for wide receivers, with Indy giving up the 11th-fewest fantasy points to wideouts, according to CBS Sports.

However, Pickens has been productive enough that he should be in lineups on a weekly basis, regardless of opponent. Adding to that, the Colts are in the midst of a fire sale and we could see a mail-it-in kind of performance out of Indy on Sunday.

If Pickens doesn't play, Dallas' No. 3 wide receiver, Ryan Flournoy is a viable replacement in your lineup. Over the past three weeks, the Cowboys wideout ranks as WR14 overall after tallying 14 catches, 148 yards and two touchdowns in that span — and that was with Pickens in the lineup.

Verdict: Start Pickens (or Flournoy if Pickens is inactive)

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