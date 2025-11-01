Cowboys' final Week 9 injury report lists 6 players out, including 3 starters on D
The Dallas Cowboys continue battling the injury bug ahead of Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas will welcome the NFC foe to AT&T Stadium for the national NFL spotlight to wrap up the week on Monday Night Football.
On Saturday, the Cowboys released their final practice report of the week, which was littered with players on the defensive side of the ball.
In total, six players were ruled out, while three were listed as questionable for Monday night.
Among the players ruled out were starting safety Donovan Wilson, linebacker Jack Sanborn, who was the team's starting middle linebacker before injuries struck, and rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who is expected to return to action following the team's bye week in Week 10.
Rookie cornerback Shavon Revel is also expected to return following the bye week, so it's no surprise that he continues to be ruled out while working back to full strength.
While the Cowboys' defense will be down several key players, they did receive a lucky break with news that Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray, who is 9-0 throughout his football career at AT&T Stadium, will not get the start for the third week in a row.
The Cowboys and the Cardinals are set to kick off on Monday, November 3, at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman and Joe Buck will be on the call. There will also be a Manningcast simulcast available on ESPN2 for those looking to add more entertainment to the game.
A full look at the team's injury report from Week 9 can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 9 injury report
Dallas Cowboys starting center Cooper Beebe is among the players listed as questionable, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer has said things are trending in the right direction. Beebe would have to be activated to the 53-man roster to play, but no corresponding move would need to be made with the team currently sitting at 52 players.
Key role player Juanyeh Thomas, who is one of the few safeties who could be available this week, is also listed as questionable as he continues dealing with migraine issues.
The lone player ruled out for the Cardinals is linebacker BJ Ojulari, while Murray was given a questionable game status. While he will not be getting the start, he could be on the field for specially designed plays and packages.
