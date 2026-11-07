George Pickens' Week 9 Status Now More in Question After Cowboys' Roster Move

The Dallas Cowboys made an eyebrow-raising roster move on Saturday that might indicate wide receiver George Pickens is in danger of sitting out in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Pickens has been on the injury report the past two weeks with a hamstring issue. He was listed with a shoulder injury last week, also, but that was negated from the injury report this week.

The Cowboys wideout practiced on a limited basis all three days this week before drawing the questionable tag, but there wasn't really any concern for him because he followed the same path before playing in Week 8.

However, the Cowboys announced on Saturday that they have elevated wide receiver Jordan Hudson from the practice squad, which could indicate they think Pickens won't play.

"They also elevated rookie WR Jordan Hudson and TE James Mitchell from the p-squad," Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News relayed.

A bad sign for Pickens?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are short-handed at receiver with KaVontae Turpin ruled out once again this week, so on the surface one could assume that's why Hudson was elevated.

However, the Cowboys, who normally dress five wide receivers, did not elevate a wide receiver in each of the previous two weeks Turpin missed and instead made rookie Camden Brown active as the fifth receiver, which is why this week's elevation is noteworthy. Hudson would be the fifth receiver if Pickens is ruled out and Brown is active once again, which we expect him to be.

At the very least, this appears to be a sign that the Cowboys aren't totally confident Pickens will play. We'll get our final answer on his status an hour and a half before kickoff on Sunday, when the Cowboys release their inactives.

When addressing Pickens' Week 9 status on Friday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer made no promises and said he was only "hopeful" Pickens would play.

A bad sign for injured Cowboys TEs

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) blocks Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The elevation of Mitchell likely means at least one of Jake Ferguson or Luke Schoonmaker won't play. Both players are listed as questionable.

Ferguson appears to have less of a chance to play, as his ankle injury, which was diagnosed as a low-ankle sprain, led to him turning in just one limited practice during the week.

Meanwhile, Schoonmaker, who missed last week's game with his groin injury, turned in three limited practices this week, which amounted to progress for him.

If both players sit, the Cowboys will be seriously short-handed at the tight end spot, as Mitchell would only give Dallas two healthy tight ends, along with Brevyn Spann-Ford.

Mitchell was elevated last week, also, but did not play any snaps on offense and instead appeared for 10 plays on special teams.

Dallas will need him for some offensive snaps this week if Schoonmaker and Ferguson are sidelined.

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