Jerry Jones Reaches New Level of Absurdity Defending Cowboys Coaching Salary Stance

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is known for giving some of the wildest answers when asked about his franchise. One of the hottest topics as of late is his stance on coaching salaries.

Jones is facing criticism for hiring Brian Schottenheimer in 2025, a coach who was on no one's radar during the hiring cycle. The belief is that Jones wanted Schottenheimer since he wasn't an expensive coach, and Jones was being criticized for refusing to pay top dollar for a legitimate head coach.

In response, Jones went off the rails and went on a nonsensical rant about how there's no correlation between paying coaches and winning. It was a ridiculous, and factually inaccurate statement, but Jones might have made it even weirder somehow with his latest comments.

While appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked about the criticism he's been facing for his refusal to pay coaches a top salary. Instead of addressing that, he decided to remind everyone just how rich he is.

“I drill wells. I have five wells going right now that cost more than any coach,” Jones said via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Jerry Jones made himself look worse with latest defense

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's really hard to think of a response to that. It's even more difficult to try and figure out how in the world Jones thought that was an adequete responese. Jones has been known to get defensive in the past, and that appears to be the case here. Instead of realizing that he is being asked why he doesn't believe coaching matters as much as every other franchise believes, Jones seemed to take this as an attack on his filthty richness.

What's even more ironic about his response is the fact that he made himself look even worse. Jones made sure to let the world know that money is no object for him, but that makes his refusal to pay for a championship-caliber coach even worse.

There is no salary cap when it comes to coaching staffs, meaning that Jones could decide to pay a coach whatever he wanted. By reminding the world that he makes billions outside of football, he's also proving his critics right. Jones has the means to pay any salary and it wouldn't make a dent in his pocketbook. Instead, he continues to pay his players while going cheap on the coaching staff.

Perhaps it's because he's still sour over Jimmy Johnson getting more credit than him in the 1990s or if he devalues coaches, which is what Colin Cowherd recently accused him of. Either way, Jones continues to be his own worst enemy as he pursues his first title run in over 30 years and his latest defense proves that he still doesn't understand how much of a problem he truly is.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on during warmups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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