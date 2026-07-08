WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Picks Cowboys' Caleb Downs as Rookie to Watch

Seth Rollins is a six-time WWE world champion, but he's lately been a fixture on the NFL Network as a guest analyst. Rollins, who is a well-known Chicago Bears fan, has proven to be a very knowledgable analyst, and on Wednesday, he had plenty of praise for the Dallas Cowboys.

Rollins was part of a panel that selected which rookie they were most excited to see play this season. Former Dallas wide receiver Isaiah Stanback picked New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o selected Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Medoza.

Caleb Downs named top rookie to watch by Seth Rollins

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Rollins, he said safety Caleb Downs of the Cowboys is the rookie he's most interested in watching. Downs, the 11th overall pick out of Ohio State has been praised often for his high football intelligence and the ability to fill multiple roles in the secondary.

During offseason practices, Downs has spent much of his time playing in the slot. While that was a major hole for Dallas throughout the 2025 campaign, their lack of effective communication was an even bigger problem. That's another area where Downs is supposed to help.

During his time with the Buckeyes, he was an elite leader who kept everyone on the same page. He's already impressed teammates with his knowledge of the team's playbook as well as his ability to get everyone lined up. That's why nearly every Dallas fan shares the same excitement as Rollins when it comes to watching Downs.

Seth Rollins has high praise for Dallas Cowboys offense

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stretches before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to sharing his excitement about seeing Caleb Downs, Rollins also discussed the Dallas offense. When asked if there was any concern, Rollins said he had no concern whatsoever, while claiming this offense would put up 30 points per game once again in 2026.

"There is no concern. I mentioned it to Jane a little bit. George Pickens is kind of a concern, but that's an off-the-field situation. When he is on and he is locked in and he is ready to play, this offense is as good as any offense. And look at it right there. It is right in front of you. This offense is as good as any offense in the NFL. No doubt about it," Rollins said.

"You keep Dak upright, like your boys mentioned. Like Jane said, they're working on getting their red zone set up. They are unstoppable. They are going to put up 30 points a game, and they are going to be in every single game as long as their defense shows up, which we will get into."

This explosive offense is just one of the many reasons people are excited to see what Downs can do. If he, as well as the rest of the additions to the defensive side of the ball, can help the Cowboys improved to the point of being even an average defense, Dallas will be a problem for other teams this year.

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