The National Football League never made sense for Diego Pavia. At least not right away.

After finishing second in the 2025 Heisman Trophy race behind only Fernando Mendoza—thanks to lighting up the stat sheet while leading Vanderbilt to its first double-digit win season in program history—Pavia set his sights on the NFL.

Unfortunately, the league wasn’t nearly as interested.

The 24-year-old only took one confirmed visit with the Panthers , sandwiched between a handful of meetings with other teams during the predraft circuit, before going undrafted in the 2026 draft. He then saw several other quarterbacks sign with teams as undrafted free agents before accepting an invite to try out at the Ravens’ rookie minicamp. Though he did ultimately sign a standard three-year UDFA contract with the club, Pavia was released by Baltimore just one day before he was set to report to training camp, with fellow UDFA Joe Fagnano effectively beating him out for the Ravens’ fourth quarterback spot.

Since then? It’s been crickets from the NFL, leading Pavia to explore other options to keep his pro football hopes alive. On Wednesday night, the quarterback was selected by the Columbus Aviators with the No. 1 pick in the 2027 United Football League draft. Set to begin its fourth season following 2024’s merger of the XFL and USFL, the UFL continues to gain momentum on a year-over-year basis, most recently seeing more than 20 players sign NFL contracts following the conclusion of its ’25 campaign.

DIEGO PAVIA IS SELECTED FIRST OVERALL IN THE 2027 UFL DRAFT!



THE HEISMAN RUNNER-UP IS HEADED TO COLUMBUS! pic.twitter.com/Tex2IIygdD — United Football League (@TheUFL) November 19, 2026

“Appreciate all the love and support from everyone reaching out!!” Pavia wrote on X Wednesday night. “I’m ready to Caitlin Clark this mf’er!! 💯 Can’t wait to get to work @UFLAviators.”

He’ll now look to help the Aviators, who are entering their second season in the UFL, rebound from a 3–7 campaign that saw them finish last in the 2026 league standings. The team’s staff has plenty of NFL experience, with head coach Ted Ginn Jr. and offensive coordinator Todd Haley..

It’s a fitting next step for Pavia, who’s all too familiar with an unconventional football path.

After being shut out at the Division I level coming out of high school—with just two scholarship offers from DII Western Colorado and Western New Mexico—Pavia decided to go the junior college route and attend New Mexico Military Institute. Over two seasons at the helm, the quarterback led the Broncos to a 16–5 record, culminating in an NJCAA championship in 2021. As the story goes, Pavia’s performance in NMMI’s 31–13 championship victory led New Mexico State coaches Jerry Kill and Tim Beck to offer him a scholarship over Iowa Western quarterback Nate Glantz , whom he had just beaten in the title game.

Pavia accepted the offer and made his way to Las Cruces, where he quickly became a difference maker. Over 23 games at New Mexico State, he accounted for 52 total touchdowns, notched a 14–9 record and led the Aggies to their biggest win in program history: a 31–10, upset victory over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in which he threw for three scores. Following the 2023 season, Pavia left his home state and followed both Kill and Beck to Vanderbilt, where the duo had been hired to the Commodores’ staff.

Finally handed his shot at the FBS level, Pavia never looked back. After leading Vanderbilt to its first winning season since 2013, the quarterback was granted a sixth year of eligibility in ’25—and took full advantage. In his final collegiate season, Pavia put together his best statistical campaign, leading the SEC in completion percentage (70.6%), passing touchdowns (29) and passer rating (170.4) while tallying a career-high 3,539 passing yards. He also ran for 862 yards on the ground, scored 10 rushing touchdowns and led Vanderbilt to its first 10-win season in program history.

Needless to say, Pavia has always been an underdog, and whether the UFL becomes his permanent football home—or simply another stepping stone toward a larger goal—the quarterback’s career has taught us one thing: Counting him out may not be a wise decision.