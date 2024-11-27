All Dolphins

Another Former Dolphins Player Claimed Off Waivers

Veteran safety Marcus Maye has landed with an AFC playoff contender

Alain Poupart

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw a pass as Miami Dolphins safety Marcus Maye (26) gives pressure in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Week 9.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw a pass as Miami Dolphins safety Marcus Maye (26) gives pressure in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Week 9. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Another day, another Miami Dolphins player claimed off waivers.

Safety Marcus Maye joined the fun Wednesday, claimed off waived by the Los Angeles Chargers on the day after the Dolphins released him.

Maye follows guard Lester Cotton, who was claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

And before that there was defensive tackle Brandon Pili, claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks after also being let go by Miami.

The Dolphins waived Maye on Tuesday when they activated rookie sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris off injured resere.

Maye, who was signed in the offseason, played in each of the Dolphins' first 11 games and made three starts, filling in for Jordan Poyer once and for Jevon Holland twice.

But after playing every defensive snap in the Week 8 loss against the Buffalo Bills, Maye didn't play another snap on defense the next three games.

While he was in a tough spot, Maye whiffed on two significant open-field tackles in his last two defensive appearances, on a key third-down run by Kyler Murray in the Week 7 loss against the Arizona Cardinals and on the long touchdown reception by Bills running back Ray Davis the following week.

APPLE MOVE WITH CHARGERS

Ironically, Maye took the spot on the 53-man roster vacated when the team placed cornerback Eli Apple on injured reserve.

Apple was signed to the team's active roster off its practice squad Monday, but then sustained a hamstring injury in the 30-23 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

