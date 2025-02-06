Armstead Takes Tyreek to Task
Tyreek Hill's Miami Dolphins teammates all appreciate his competitiveness, so they've given him some leeway about his postgame rant following the 2024 season finale, but Terron Armstead says Hill crossed a line.
While doing the rounds on Radio Row at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Armstead chatted with TalkSport and took issue with some of Hill's comments.
"Tyreek is explosive, man," Armstead began. "And that word is in a lot of different areas. But he is. He's, explosive, he's dynamic, he's a competitor, the ultimate competitor, and that's what I love about him the most. Like he wants to win. He really, really wants to win. So when he doesn't, it bothers him to the depths of his core. You know what I mean?
"And I know the words that he said after our last game, and all that those things, and I can't excuse him for it, because as the captain, as the leader, you can't do it, you know what I mean? So he has some mending to do with some relationships, and just getting that energy, back to where it needs to be."
HILL'S FAMOUS 'I'M OUT' RANT
To be sure, Hill's comments, including the infamous "I'm out" were not one would (or should) expect from a team captain, but they were said out of frustration.
"I don't even know, bro," Hill said after the Dolphins' 32-20 loss against the New York Jets in Week 18 after he pulled himself from the game in the second half when it became obvious the playoffs no longer were a possibility. "This is my first time I haven't been in the playoffs. I mean for me, like I said, man, I just gotta do what's best for me and my family, dawg. If that's here, or wherever the case may be, man, I'm going to open the door for myself, dawg. I'm opening the door. Like, I'm out, man. You know, so, it was great playing here, but, you know, at the end of the day, bro, I gotta do what's best for, you know, for my career, and you know, what's best ... because I'm too much of a competitor to be, you know, just out there."
Hill himself indicated later that his comments were made out of frustration, though he has yet to definitely say he didn't want to be traded, only that he wants the Dolphins to bring in some dogs, as he calls them.
If by dogs he means ultra-competitive, Hill fits that bill. And Armstead admires that about him.
"His desire to win, his competitiveness, his explosiveness, his confidence. his history of winning," Armstead said, "I mean, is everything that's needed from one of your leaders, one of your playmakers."