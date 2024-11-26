Breaking Down the Tuesday Dolphins Injury Report for Week 13
The Miami Dolphins' second injury report for their Week 13 matchup against the Green Bay Packers again was based on an estimation because the team conducted a walk-through Tuesday.
The one noteworthy change from the Monday injury report involved WR Tyreek Hill, who was listed as DNP because of a personal issue (he's still dealing with a wrist injury).
Veterans Calais Campbell and Jordan Poyer, who were estimated as DNP because of rest Monday were upgraded to limited because of the same reason.
The players again estimated as DNP (did not practice) because of injuries were T Terron Armstead (knee), LB Tyus Bowser (knee/calf), CB Kendall Fuller (concussion) and LB Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring). Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he did not anticipate either Fuller or Walker being in the lineup against the Packers.
An additional four players were listed as limited (again, based on the estimation): FB Alec Ingold (calf), DT Benito Jones (shoulder), CB Jalen Ramsey (knees) and OL Isaiah Wynn, who was activated from the Reserve/PUP list Monday.
It's interesting to note that Ramsey was listed as dealing with knees, plural, after being on the injury report in recent weeks with a "knee" issue.
Safety Patrick McMorris was removed from the injury report as a result of being activated off injured reserve Tuesday.
PACKERS INJURY REPORT
Likewise, the Packers conducted a walk-through Tuesday, so their injury report also again was based on an estimation.
The only change from Monday involved star safety Xavier McKinney listed as DNP because of a personal issue.
Green Bay estimated the same five players again as DNP, including star cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), WR Romeo Doubs (concussion), TE John FitzPatrick (back) and LB Isaiah McDuffie (ankle).
Alexander and Cooper both were inactive for the Packers in their 38-10 victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Offensive lineman Josh Myers (pectoral) was estimated as limited for a second consecutive day, while tackle Rasheed Walker (knee) was upgraded in the estimation from limited to full.