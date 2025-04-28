Checking Out AFC East Rivals Draft Classes
With the 2025 NFL draft finished, it’s a good time to look at how the other teams in the AFC East managed to improve their rosters.
After all, the Miami Dolphins haven’t won the division since the 2008 season, and one of the best ways to close the gap on the perennial division winner, Buffalo, is to lap them in the draft. The Patriots and Jets haven’t been overly competitive in recent seasons, but they were armed with plenty of picks and new coaching staffs this offseason.
So, how did Miami’s rivals fare in the draft? Let’s look at each team’s respective class and find out.
Buffalo Bills
Pick 30: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Pick 41: T.J. Sanders, IDL, South Carolina
Pick 72: Landon Jackson, DL, Arkansas
Pick 109: Deone Walker, IDL, Kentucky
Pick 170: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State
Pick 173: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech
Pick 177: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
Pick 206: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn
Pick 240: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland
The Bills actually approached the draft somewhat similarly to Miami, as Buffalo picked three defensive linemen with its first four picks.
Sanders and Jackson have the ability to be high-impact players right away, and first-round pick Maxwell Hairston figures to start opposite breakout star Christian Benford. Although we didn’t love Hairston during the pre-draft process, he’s an excellent fit for the Bills’ defense and an upgrade on what they had at cornerback.
As for the Dolphins, this class means Buffalo’s defense might be a little bit better this season. It seems both teams prioritized getting tougher and bigger players this offseason. Buffalo has been much more physical than Miami in recent seasons, so it will be interesting to see if the Dolphins close that gap.
Additionally, the Bills didn’t do much to help Josh Allen on offense. Buffalo’s receiver room is still just solid, which is great for Miami since it's still looking for help at cornerback.
New England Patriots
Pick 4: Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Pick 38: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Pick 59: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
Pick 95: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia
Pick 106: Craig Woodson, SAF, California
Pick 137: Joshua Farmer, IDL, Florida State
Pick 146: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
Pick 182: Andres Borregales, K, Miami
Pick 220: Marcus Bryant, OT, Missouri
Pick 251: Julian Ashby, LS, Vanderbilt
Pick 257: Kobee Minor, DB, Memphis
The Patriots spent a lot of money in free agency but still had some major holes on their roster, especially on offense. This class definitely upgrades the Patriots’ offense with the first three picks.
Will Campbell widely was regarded as the best offensive lineman in the class, TreVeyon Henderson (who they took right after the Dolphins traded up to get Jonah Savaiinaea) brings a speed element the team was sorely missing, and Kyle Williams is a great natural separator with good vertical speed.
The Patriots also got excellent value on some high-upside defenders later in the draft. Joshua Farmer, Bradyn Swinson and Craig Woodson could develop into future starters under new head coach Mike Vrabel.
New England is probably still a year away from being true contenders in the AFC East, but it won’t be a pushover this season. Drake Maye looked incredibly promising surrounded by one of the league’s worst rosters last season, and it will be much better in 2025.
New York Jets
Pick 7: Armand Membou, T, Missouri
Pick 42: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
Pick 73: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
Pick 110: Arian Smith, WR, Georgia
Pick 130 Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
Pick 162: Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami
Pick 176: Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami
There’s a good chance the Jets’ top three picks are starters or consistent contributors this season. Membou is easily the most high-impact player, as the Jets might have finally fixed their long-standing offensive line issue.
He joins the team’s first-round pick from last year, Olu Fashanu, at tackle, while Joe Tippmann, Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson man the interior. If Membou plays up to his potential and Fashanu looks like he did before his injury last season, the Jets won’t have a weak link on the offensive line.
Taylor, the son of Miami Dolphins great Jason Taylor, figures to be the Jets’ starting tight end and has all the skills to be a solid contributor. Thomas likely will compete for a starting spot with free agent signing Brandon Stephens.
The rest of the Jets’ class doesn’t look like it’ll be overly impactful. Arian Smith is a good speed threat, but he was a massive reach relative to consensus boards.
New York has improved in some areas this offseason, but the looming question of how good they’ll actually be is what Justin Fields looks like at quarterback. If Fields is the same quarterback he was in Chicago and Pittsburgh, the Jets probably won’t threaten to win the division.