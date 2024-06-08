Dolphins 2024 Training Camp Preview: C Aaron Brewer
The Miami Dolphins offensive line has been under scrutiny the past few years, and the team brought in a couple of veteran newcomers to help make up for the losses of starters Connor Williams and Robert Hunt.
At the forefront is center/guard Aaron Brewer, who came over from the Tennessee Titans as an unrestricted free agent.
Brewer is the subject of our next installment in a series examining the players on the roster heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.
AARON BREWER, OL
Height: 6-1
Weight: 295 lbs.
Exp.: 5 Years
School: Texas State
How Acquired: Unrestricted free agent (Tennessee), 2024
2023 in Review
Brewer started all 17 games for the Titans for a second consecutive year, though this time it was a center after he lined up at guard in 2022.
He was the 11th-ranked center based on the Pro Football Focus grades, with much better marks as a run blocker (78.7) than a pass protection (52.5).
With Brewer starting every game at center, Tennessee ranked 17th in rushing yards in the NFL last season, 15th in average per attempt.
Contract/Cap Info
Brewer joined the Dolphins when he signed a three-year deal worth $21 million, with $13 million guaranteed, per overthecap.com. The deal includes two void years to help spread out the cap hit of the signing bonus over five years instead of three. His cap number for 2024 is $2.5 million before jumping to $8.1 million the next two years.
2024 Preview
The book on Brewer when he joined the Dolphins was that he's undersized offensive lineman who just might be the most athletic center in the NFL, so he should be a good fit for a Dolphins offense that emphasizes agility over physicality up front.
Brewer dealt with a minor injury during the OTAs, but was back on the field for the minicamp and he looked just as advertised.
If the Dolphins offensive line is to play its part and help the offense reach its full potential — and take the next step — Brewer is going to have to give the Dolphins the kind of center play they got from Connor Williams when he was on the field last season.
