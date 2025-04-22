Could Dolphins Get Shut Out of Top Cornerback Options?
Cornerback just might be at the very top of the Miami Dolphins' list of needs heading into the 2025 NFL draft, particularly after it was revealed a trade involving seven-time Pro Bowl selection Jalen Ramsey is being sought.
It's why many mock drafts, including our very own seven-round Dolphins mock by Dante Collinelli, have projected a cornerback for the team at the number 13 spot in the first round. In our mock, the cornerback is Jahdae Barron from the University of Texas.
And if it's not Barron being mocked to the Dolphins, then it's fellow cornerback Will Johnson from Michigan.
But what if neither player is available at that No. 13 spot?
Draft analysts seem in agreement that there's no other cornerback prospect who figures to get selected in the first half of the first round outside of Barron, Johnson and dual-threat star Travis Hunter, who'll be gone by the first five picks at most.
The evaluations on both Barron and Johnson run a pretty wide scope, from top 10 possibility to back end of the first round, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Barron has been linked to the New York Jets and the seventh overall pick.
And this is where we would point out that new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is a former NFL cornerback and he comes from Detroit, where his defense benefited from the versatility of defensive back Brian Branch, who has been used as a player comp for Barron.
As for Johnson, he's pegged to the San Francisco 49ers at number 11 the most in mock drafts, according to the Mock Draft Database. There have been projections of Johnson going to the New Orleans Saints at number 9.
THE NEXT GROUP OF CORNERBACKS
If the Dolphins can't get either Johnson or Barron, the next tier of cornerback prospects includes Trey Amos from Mississippi, Maxwell Hairston from Kentucky and Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison, a first-round talent coming off a torn labrum in his hip.
The question then would be for the Dolphins whether they can get one of those three players at number 48, where Miami picks in the second round.
Of course, the Dolphins either can trade down in the first round if Johnson and Barron are taken, and go for one of the other three late in the first or early in the second round, and another option would be trading up in the second round to ensure getting one of those prospects.
The bottom line is the Dolphins really need to get their hands on a cornerback who can start right away given their current situation, which involves an out-the-door Ramsey along with a lot of unproven young players like Storm Duck, Cam Smith and Ethan Bonner.
THE OTHER ROUND 1 OPTIONS
Of course, the Dolphins always had other options in Round 1, and that would include taking an offensive lineman, defensive lineman or maybe even a safety.
If that's the route the Dolphins choose, then possible picks could include tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., defensive tackle Kenneth Grant or Derrick Harmon, or safety Nick Emmanwori or Malaki Starks.
But given the prospects available, cornerback always seemed like the best option, but with Barron or Johnson.
That's how a good draft would play out for the Dolphins.
There's just no guarantee it will.