Dolphins 2025 Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends
The Miami Dolphins were a major disappointment in 2024. The team missed the playoffs for the first time under head coach Mike McDaniel and took a step back in almost every way.
However, a new season brings new hope. The Dolphins had a different offseason than in the past, as they mostly stayed away from adding big names and instead focused on adding to positions they had neglected in the past (guard, defensive tackle, linebacker).
We won’t know whether Miami’s strategy will work until the season begins, but we do know the next step in that process is on July 22nd when veterans report for training camp.
This is the third part of our written position-by-position training camp preview for the Dolphins’ 2025 season. Each story will list every player from a specific position group, their stats from last season, and their outlook for 2025.
Let’s dive into the Dolphins’ tight ends.
Dolphins Tight Ends Outlook
Julian Hill
2024 Stats: 19 targets, 12 catches, 100 yards
Outlook: Hill’s receiving numbers will probably never blow anyone away, but he’s competing for an important starting spot this summer.
The Dolphins’ tight end room is split up into two positions: “Y” tight ends, who are primary in-line blockers, and “F” tight ends who move around and are primary pass catchers. Hill is competing for a “starting” spot in the former.
Hill has the strength to be an effective blocker, but he’s wildly inconsistent with how he frames blocks and took a bunch of bad penalties on offense and special teams last season.
He catches a lot of flak from fans, but if Hill can clean up some of the penalties and be more consistent, he can be a significant reason the rushing offense bounces back in 2025.
Darren Waller
2023 Stats (Giants): 52 catches, 552 yards, 1 touchdown.
Outlook: We wrote an in-depth piece on Waller’s fit with the Dolphins, following the reports that the team had acquired him from the Giants.
In summary, Waller has an excellent skill set as a pass catcher. He’s savvy with the ball, a smooth route runner, and explosive for someone listed at 6-6, 238 pounds. The question is whether he can stay healthy and is still in good shape after spending the 2024 season in retirement.
Although Waller lands in our tight end preview, he’s a receiver who offers next to nothing in the blocking game. There’s a role for him on the Dolphins, and they didn’t give up anything of value to get him, but we wouldn’t bet on him making a huge impact this season.
Pharaoh Brown
2024 Stats (Seahawks): 12 targets, 8 catches, 65 yards
Outlook: If you couldn’t tell by his numbers, Brown is a blocking tight end and not much of a threat with the ball in his hands. He’s Hill’s primary competition for the team’s “starting” Y-tight end spot.
Brown has bounced around the league a bunch in his career, but he’s been a useful blocker in pretty much every spot. He’s got the strength to move defenders off the line and displays good football intelligence when working combo blocks.
We wouldn’t be surprised to see Brown earn a fair amount of snaps this season.
Tanner Conner
2024 Stats: 4 targets, 3 catches, 16 yards
Outlook: Is this finally Tanner Conner’s year? It won’t be easy for him, but this is probably the best chance he’s had to carve out a real role for himself. With Jonnu Smith gone and Waller’s red flags, a strong training camp could lead to some touches for Conner in 2025.
He’s an exceptional athlete with good ball skills, and is a noted training camp standout, but it hasn’t translated to much on-field success. If Conner is going to make an impact, this feels like the year.
Hayden Rucci
2024 Stats: DNP
Outlook: Rucci spent most of last season on the team’s practice squad, and that seems like the most likely place for him to land again this season. He’s got some blocking chops and can move around the formation a bit, too.
Jalin Conyers
2024 College Stats (Texas Tech): 30 catches, 320 yards, 5 touchdowns
Outlook: Conyers signed with the Dolphins as a UDFA following the 2025 NFL draft, and his tape screams “Mike McDaniel scheme fit.”
He’s an uber-athletic tight end with good size, ball skills, and some versatility. He’s got a long way to go as a blocker, but his receiving tape honestly might put him in the same ballpark as Conner already.
Conner has a leg up on Conyers in terms of scheme knowledge, and the coaching staff probably trusts him more; however, Conyers is a very similar player.
It’s more than likely Conyers lands on the practice squad with a strong camp, but don’t completely rule out the possibility of him making the final 53-man roster.
