Dolphins 2025 Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line
The Miami Dolphins were a major disappointment in 2024. The team missed the playoffs for the first time under head coach Mike McDaniel and took a step back in almost every way.
However, a new season brings new hope. The Dolphins had a different offseason than in the past, as they mostly stayed away from adding big names and instead focused on adding to positions they had neglected in the past (guard, defensive tackle, linebacker).
We won’t know whether Miami’s strategy will work until the season begins, but we do know the next step in that process is on July 22nd when veterans report for training camp.
This is the fifth part of our written position-by-position training camp preview for the Dolphins’ 2025 season. Each story will list out every player on the Dolphins’ roster, their stats from last season, and their outlook for 2025.
Let’s dive into the Dolphins’ offensive line.
Dolphins Offensive Line Outlook
Aaron Brewer
Outlook: Brewer is one of just two returning starters from Week 1 of last season expected to hold onto their spot, and for good reason. After coming over from the Titans in free agency last season, Brewer had the best year of his career.
He’s a perfect fit for a Dolphins offense that prioritizes athletic ability over traits and has improved his pass protection tenfold. Brewer will be playing around bigger, stronger players this season, which will hopefully lead to more push in the middle of the line.
If Brewer can prove 2024 wasn’t just a flash in the pan, the Dolphins might be set at center for the next few seasons.
Austin Jackson
Outlook: Jackson is the other returning starter from last season, but he’s coming off a season-ending knee injury suffered against Buffalo.
After a rocky start to his career, Jackson has turned himself into a solid right starting tackle who excels in the running game. Last year, he was Miami’s most powerful run blocker, and there was a clear drop in the team’s run-game effectiveness after his injury.
Jackson is still an inconsistent pass protector, and he’s suffered two season-ending injuries in the last three years. However, pairing him with the team’s improved guards could lead to a much more powerful rushing attack in 2025.
Patrick Paul
Outlook: There’s a fair argument that no Dolphins player will be under more pressure this season than Patrick Paul. He’s taking over at left tackle for Terron Armstead after playing 384 total snaps and making three starts last season.
The Dolphins selected Paul in the 2024 NFL draft, knowing Armstead would likely retire soon.
That’s great thinking ahead by the front office, but Paul was a pretty big project coming out of Houston. He showed signs of growth last year, but it’s a significant jump for him to become the team’s unquestioned starter at left tackle.
There are reasons to be optimistic about Paul holding his own — he’s got the natural talent — but he’s more of an unknown than anything right now.
James Daniels
Outlook: Daniels is one of the newcomers expected to start this season, as Miami is hoping the veteran can solve the team’s longtime guard problem. He’s coming off a torn Achilles, but Daniels was a reliable starter for the Bears and Steelers.
Daniels’ consistent presence is something the Dolphins missed in the middle of the line last season. Nothing on his tape will “wow” you, but he can create movement in the running game and is a stout pass protector.
If Daniels is healthy, he will likely be one of the team’s most significant upgrades.
Jonah Savaiinaea
Outlook: Savaiinaea is the other new starting guard the Dolphins added this offseason, as the team traded up in the second round of this year’s draft to select the Arizona product.
Savaiinaea is a physical run blocker with above-average movement skills for his size. That combination should allow him to create push in the middle while still properly executing the Dolphins’ outside zone scheme.
The question will be how Savaiinaea adapts to returning to guard. He played some guard in college but was mostly at tackle last year. His pass protection struggles at Arizona were mostly a product of him needing to play on the interior, so given enough time, he should settle in nicely at guard.
Liam Eichenberg
Outlook: The Dolphins made the very unpopular decision of re-signing Liam Eichenberg this offseason. However, after a few years of underwhelming play from the former second-round pick, the team did push him considerably down the depth chart.
As much as fans like to hate on Eichenberg, he does provide some value as a backup. He’s played every position up front, and he knows the scheme incredibly well.
Eichenberg will likely be the team’s primary backup on the interior, but he’ll have some competition for that spot.
Larry Borom
Outlook: Borom was a free agent acquisition from the Bears this offseason, and he brings an interesting profile. He struggled at tackle for the Bears in recent seasons, but his guard tape from a few years ago is intriguing.
Borom is a good mover with size and physicality — yet another Dolphins addition up front with this skill set. If the Dolphins want to keep Borom at tackle, he’ll likely be the team’s primary backup for Paul and Jackson.
A potential move inside to guard would benefit him, but the team has several backup interior options and a lot fewer backup tackle options with NFL experience.
Andrew Meyer
Outlook: Meyer is one of the more interesting names to pay attention to this summer. He was a UDFA last offseason, but the team kept him on the 53-man roster throughout the entire season.
While that does not seem like much, it’s an investment in a player who could’ve easily taken a spot on the practice squad at some point. Meyer should compete with Eichenberg for a backup interior spot.
Kion Smith
Outlook: Smith missed all of last season with a torn ACL he suffered in the preseason. It was a tough break for a player who was having a strong camp.
Smith’s profile is that of an NFL-caliber tackle. He’s got the size and athletic ability to hold up on the outside, which does make him an appealing backup option for a team lacking tackle depth. He’ll have to prove he’s healthy and still getting better, but don’t count out Smith making the final roster.
Jackson Carman
Outlook: The Dolphins signed Carman to the practice squad last September, and he mostly bounced back and forth between there and the roster last season. However, he did make one start against Houston, and it did not go well.
Teams need depth linemen during training camp, and Carman at least knows the system. It’s not impossible for him to make the final roster, but we would say it’s pretty unlikely at this stage.
Ryan Hayes
Outlook: Hayes was a seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft and made his NFL debut last season, playing in just one game. The Dolphins have made an effort to keep him around on the practice squad, including re-signing him after a brief tenure with Indianapolis.
He’ll be competing for one of the team’s backup tackle spots, although it’s hard to imagine him sticking on the final roster.
Bayron Matos
Outlook: Matos is one of the more interesting players on the Dolphins’ roster. He’s a part of the NFL’s International Pathway program, so he doesn’t count against the 90-man roster now, and he won’t count against the team’s practice squad limit.
Basically, the Dolphins can keep him around for free if they want. He’s got the tools to be an NFL-caliber lineman, but his development curve is steep.
Braeden Daniels
Outlook: Daniels has played for six teams since 2023, and the Dolphins signed him off the Cowboys’ practice squad in January. He’s one of many linemen who will be looking to get a practice squad spot.
Tedi Kushi
Outlook: Kushi was signed as a UDFA following this year’s draft. He started 10 games at tackle for Western Kentucky this past season, and has good NFL size at 6-7, 305 pounds.
If he sticks around, it’ll likely be on the practice squad.
Josh Priebe
Outlook: Another 2025 UDFA signing, Priebe is an experienced guard who started 42 games across four seasons at Northwestern and one at Michigan.
He’s another player who will likely be hunting for a practice squad spot.
Addison West
Outlook: West is the last 2025 UDFA signing, and he played with Kushi at Western Michigan last season. He was a three-year starter for Western Michigan and was an All-Conference player.
Like the other UDFAs, West’s best path to sticking in Miami will be via the practice squad.
