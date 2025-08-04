Dolphins Add Familiar Name to Tight End Room
The Miami Dolphins are bringing back another former player at a position of need.
The team is signing tight end Chris Myarick to a contract, Myarick’s agent, Paul Sheehy, posted on social media Monday. Myarick started his career with the Dolphins when he signed with the team as a UDFA out of Temple University following the 2019 draft.
The Dolphins likely need an additional body in the tight end room due to some injuries. 2025 UDFA Jalin Conyers hasn’t practiced in at least four days and has been spotted at training camp walking around with a boot.
Additionally, offseason trade acquisition Darren Waller remains on the physically unable to perform list as he returns to football shape after coming out of retirement. That leaves the Dolphins with just Pharoah Brown, Julian Hill, Hayden Rucci and Tanner Conner as healthy tight ends.
The Dolphins worked out at least one another tight end Monday, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, that being rookie Thomas Gordon from Northwestern.
Myarick spent the 2019 season on the practice squad before appearing in three games for the team in 2020. He didn’t record any stats in those appearances, and he signed with the New York Giants the following offseason.
He spent two seasons in New York, playing 24 games and making 11 starts. He finished with 10 catches for 82 yards, but Myarick has always been known more as a blocker. In fact, he was even listed as a fullback during his final season with the Giants.
Myarick last played in 2022 and has since bounced around the league. He spent most of the 2023 season on injured reserve (the Giants cut him in November) and then had brief stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans in 2024.
Myarick should be considered a long shot to stick on the Dolphins’ final roster or practice squad. Miami is approaching the start of joint practices and preseason games, so it needs some players to take snaps in place of guys like Waller and Conyers.
