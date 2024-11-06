All Dolphins

Dolphins Bring Back Former Draft Pick

The Miami Dolphins filled out their practice squad opening but not with the expected position.

Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes (OL23) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes (OL23) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins filled the practice squad opening created when the Jacksonville Jaguars poached quarterback C.J. Beathard, but they didn't add a player.

Instead, the Dolphins signed tackle Ryan Hayes, bringing back their 2023 seventh-round pick from Michigan.

Hayes had been looking for a team since the Dolphins injured him and waived him as part of their 53-man roster cut in late August. They then released him off injured reserve (IR) with an injury settlement.

Hayes spent time with both the Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts practice squads last season after he failed to make the Dolphins roster. He was elevated for the December Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans but did not participate.

The Dolphins now have three offensive linemen on the practice squad, with Hayes joining Chasen Hines, former Cincinnati Bengals second-round pick Jackson Carman, and Dominican import Bayron Matos.

The practice squad is full again, but one would expect another transaction sooner rather than later, considering that Beathard's departure left Miami with only two healthy quarterbacks — Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson.

THE DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD

The updated Dolphins practice squad (with the reminder that the Dolphins have 17 openings because they have an exemption for Matos) is below.

CURRENT PRACTICE SQUAD MEMBERS

  • S Jordan Colbert
  • RB Deneric Prince
  • CB Isaiah Johnson
  • CB Nik Needham
  • LB Dequan Jackson
  • LB William Bradley-King
  • LB Derrick McLendon
  • OL Chasen Hines
  • T Ryan Hayes
  • T Jackson Carman
  • T Bayron Matos
  • WR Erik Ezukanma
  • WR Tarik Black
  • DT Neil Farrell
  • DL Shakel Brown
  • DT Matt Dickerson
  • LS Tucker Addington
