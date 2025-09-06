Dolphins-Colts Week 1 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to start the season with a win for a fifth consecutive year when they take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Colts
Claire Brennan: Colts
Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins
Conor Orr: Colts
John Pluym: Colts
Matt Verderame: Colts
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 24, Colts 20
Nick Brinkerhoff: Dolphins 23, Colts 10
Chris Bumbaca: Colts 20, Dolphins 17
Nate Davis: Dolphins 20, Colts 17
Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 26, Colts 20
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Dolphins 26, Colts 20
The Sporting News
Analysis: Early hot-seat coach game between Shane Steichen and Mike McDaniel. Tyreek Hill (oblique) and De'Von Achane (calf) are expected to play. Tua Tagovailoa has a 86.1 QB rating in stadiums with retractable roofs, which gives us pause here. Will Daniel Jones surprise as the Colts' new starter? Miami is 7-4 in September under McDaniel, but three of those losses came last season. This is a tough pick as a result..
Prediction: Dolphins 21, Colts 19
ESPN
- Stephanie Bell: Colts
- Matt Bowen: Dolphins
- Mike Clay: Colts
- Jeremy Fowler: Colts
- Dan Graziano: Dolphins
- Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins
- Pamela Maldonado: Dolphins
- Eric Moody: Dolphins
- Jason Reid: Dolphins
- Linsey Thiry: Colts
- Seth Wickersham: Dolphins
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Colts 23, Dolphins 20
- Chris Simms: Dolphins 24, Colts 21
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Colts 23, Dolphins 21
- Tom Blair: Colts 24, Dolphins 21
- Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 24, Colts 19
- Gennaro Filice: Colts 26, Dolphins 23
- Dan Parr: Colts 24, Dolphins 21
CBS Sports
Analysis: This will be Daniel Jones making his Colts debut at quarterback against a Miami secondary that isn't exactly filled with premier playmakers at corner. It's a great chance for Jones. The Dolphins should be able to have success throwing it on the other side, especially if Tyreek Hill is back healthy. Look for a high-scoring game, with the Colts finding a way at home.
Prediction: Colts 33, Dolphins 30
The Athletic
Joe Buscaglia: Colts
Chad Graff: Colts
Larry Holder: Dolphins
Josh Kendall: Dolphins
Nick Kosmider: Dolphins
Austin Mock: Colts
Zack Rosenblatt: Dolphins
Josiah Turner: Dolphins
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: Let's start here with the well-established fact that Week 1 probably is the most difficult of all to predict because the regular season is a totally different deal than the preseason. Simply because of the quarterback position, it's very difficult to see this as anything but a win for the Dolphins, but the reality is the Colts are going to try to make their offense as little about Daniel Jones as possible and put the onus on their running game and offensive line. The Colts defense also is equipped to slow down the Dolphins passing game with a couple of talented young pass rushers (Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye) as well as a talented secondary, where former Dolphins Pro Bowl player Xavien Howard might be only the third-best cornerback on the roster. This is one that could go either way, but again the law of averages is in play here.
Prediction: Colts 20, Dolphins 17