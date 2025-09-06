All Dolphins

Dolphins-Colts Week 1 National Predictions Roundup

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium?

Alain Poupart

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium last season.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium last season. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins will look to start the season with a win for a fifth consecutive year when they take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Colts

Claire Brennan: Colts

Mitch Goldich: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins

Conor Orr: Colts

John Pluym: Colts

Matt Verderame: Colts

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 24, Colts 20

Nick Brinkerhoff: Dolphins 23, Colts 10

Chris Bumbaca: Colts 20, Dolphins 17

Nate Davis: Dolphins 20, Colts 17

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 26, Colts 20

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Dolphins 26, Colts 20

The Sporting News

Analysis: Early hot-seat coach game between Shane Steichen and Mike McDaniel. Tyreek Hill (oblique) and De'Von Achane (calf) are expected to play. Tua Tagovailoa has a 86.1 QB rating in stadiums with retractable roofs, which gives us pause here. Will Daniel Jones surprise as the Colts' new starter? Miami is 7-4 in September under McDaniel, but three of those losses came last season. This is a tough pick as a result.. 

Prediction: Dolphins 21, Colts 19

ESPN

  • Stephanie Bell: Colts
  • Matt Bowen: Dolphins
  • Mike Clay: Colts
  • Jeremy Fowler: Colts
  • Dan Graziano: Dolphins
  • Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins
  • Pamela Maldonado: Dolphins
  • Eric Moody: Dolphins
  • Jason Reid: Dolphins
  • Linsey Thiry: Colts
  • Seth Wickersham: Dolphins

NBC Sports

  • Mike Florio: Colts 23, Dolphins 20
  • Chris Simms: Dolphins 24, Colts 21

NFL.com

  • Ali Bhanpuri: Colts 23, Dolphins 21
  • Tom Blair: Colts 24, Dolphins 21
  • Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 24, Colts 19
  • Gennaro Filice: Colts 26, Dolphins 23
  • Dan Parr: Colts 24, Dolphins 21

CBS Sports

Analysis: This will be Daniel Jones making his Colts debut at quarterback against a Miami secondary that isn't exactly filled with premier playmakers at corner. It's a great chance for Jones. The Dolphins should be able to have success throwing it on the other side, especially if Tyreek Hill is back healthy. Look for a high-scoring game, with the Colts finding a way at home. 

Prediction: Colts 33, Dolphins 30

The Athletic

Joe Buscaglia: Colts
Chad Graff: Colts
Larry Holder: Dolphins
Josh Kendall: Dolphins
Nick Kosmider: Dolphins
Austin Mock: Colts
Zack Rosenblatt: Dolphins
Josiah Turner: Dolphins

Miami Dolphins On SI

Analysis: Let's start here with the well-established fact that Week 1 probably is the most difficult of all to predict because the regular season is a totally different deal than the preseason. Simply because of the quarterback position, it's very difficult to see this as anything but a win for the Dolphins, but the reality is the Colts are going to try to make their offense as little about Daniel Jones as possible and put the onus on their running game and offensive line. The Colts defense also is equipped to slow down the Dolphins passing game with a couple of talented young pass rushers (Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye) as well as a talented secondary, where former Dolphins Pro Bowl player Xavien Howard might be only the third-best cornerback on the roster. This is one that could go either way, but again the law of averages is in play here.

Prediction: Colts 20, Dolphins 17

