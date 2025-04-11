Dolphins Friday Mailbag: Tyreek, Chubb, Brewer, and More
Part 1 of a weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Floballer77:
Do you see a scenario where the Phins draft DT/CB in R1 with the intent of drafting C R2 or R3 and kick Brewer over to G? We know he’s got significant experience at Guard.
Hmm, interesting theory, except I don’t know that there’s a center in the draft that’s going to represent an upgrade over Brewer, who has spent the last two years at center. I think the move is to keep Brewer at center, and that’s what I’m pretty sure will happen.
From Craig M:
Previously I was going to ask you, if the Fins should wait until the trade deadline to trade Hill? Wednesday’s news changes that, I believe. But what does trading Hill post-June 1 mean for everyone? Is it a white flag on the season? Might mean firings. Might mean dump. Thoughts?
Hey Craig, I completely get the fans wanting Hill traded after what happened this week, but any move there won’t make the Dolphins any better. Trading Hill post-June 1 just means you can’t get a 2025 draft pick or picks in return, not necessarily a white flag. And I don’t know that it’s as simple as Hill gone, bad season, firings. Everything will be considered.
From Mark Lever:
Speaking on the upcoming schedule, what opening game would you like to see the Dolphins play? Who would you like to see us play in Madrid? Thanks for all your hard work, Alain.
Thanks, Mark. I think the best-case scenario for the opener is playing at home against a good Northern team that could have issues with the South Florida heat. That would mean either the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens or Cincinnati Bengals (and I know it’s not totally a Northern team) playing at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 1. As for the Spain game, the word is it’s going to be Washington likely or perhaps Cincinnati. As for a preference, while I don’t think it’s going to go down like that, but it’s better for the Dolphins to get their really tough home opponents in Miami instead of Spain, so let’s say New Orleans or the New York Jets would be desirable options.
From Randy Ware:
Good morning Alain, do you know the statuses of Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb for camp and even the prognosis of being completely recovered from their injuries for the regular season? To me it is paramount for the success of the entire defense to have them available!
Hey Randy, I don’t think there’s much question that Chubb will be ready for the start of camp and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him out on the field during OTAs. Phillips obviously is trickier coming off the torn ACL last September. I would not expect him in OTAs, but I think him being ready for the start of camp is a realistic goal, though it also shouldn’t shock anyone if he started camp on PUP because the last thing the Dolphins want to do is rush him.
From Noel B one:
I still have blind faith the trenches will continued to be fortified. I do wonder how much input Austin Clark and Butch Barry have on the process, though. Seems like players are forced on them, but that's just a feeling. Any idea how much say or sway they are allowed?....
Hey Noel, every coach is going to be allowed to voice his opinion, but position coaches simply are not going to be the determining votes in player decisions. What they can do is go to bat for somebody they really like and try to get Mike McDaniel, the coordinators and Chris Grier on board.
From Dolphins Brass:
Hey Alain, everyone is talking about what the Dolphins do if they get rid of Tyreek. I want to know how likely it is that they draft a WR with one of their first 3 picks if they keep Tyreek, thinking they will get rid of him after this season.
It's a good point you make because the Dolphins are going to need a WR1 or WR2 likely next offseason at the latest. It’s just that this team has so many needs throughout the roster. I wouldn’t rule it out, but I think the Dolphins still will go elsewhere in those first three rounds.
From James Vernon:
Do you get bored answering the same questions over and over?
Hey James, here’s the thing: I don’t get the same question over and over that often at all. Fans do a good job of mixing things up based on recent developments and what’s coming up. Oh, and thanks for asking a brand new question.
From NYCFinFan4Life:
First off thanks for all you do as always. Assume Reek is gone, do you feel confident in our WR room and, if not, do we draft a late flyer or pick up a FA. Also have you seen the new Naked Gun trailer and, if so, what do you think?
Last thing first, did see the trailer and it’s definitely got me intrigued. The Nordberg thing at the end was on point. As for wide receivers, it’s not a great group if Tyreek is moved. But a late-round flyer won’t make a big difference. So it would have to be either an early-round pick or somebody available in free agency.
From Colin Crabb:
Hi Alain. My question is, why hasn't Sieler gone to the Dolphins and asked for a pay raise. As for me he is the best defensive player who is well underpaid. Thanks in advance.
Hey Colin, those kind of discussions don’t generally leaks out publicly, but my guess is you’re pretty safe in assuming that Zach Sieler (more precisely, his agent Drew Rosenhaus) has approached the Dolphins about getting an extension and/or raise. Sieler has a $7.3 million base salary in 2025 in the second year of a three-year contract extension that could be worth as much as $30.8 million. But, yeah, he’s pretty underpaid given how productive he has become.
From Mike:
What type of movement do you expect to see the Dolphins make in the draft? Likelihood of a Round 1 trade down?
Hey Mike, I think the Dolphins wouldn’t mind trading down, even like it, if they could pick up additional picks while also still being able to get one of their targets. That’s easier said than done. And then there’s the issue of finding a trade partner because it’s great to want to trade down, but you have to find a corresponding team looking to trade up. And with every report suggesting there’s not a lot separating the second tier of prospects beyond the first dozen or so, the likelihood of finding a trade partner might not be great. So let’s call it 40 percent it happens.
From Olive Grove Jon:
Hey Alain. Belated birthday wishes to your late father. Is the inconvenient truth that this team needs a rebuild? Limited cap space, players on big contracts making them hard to trade & a QB that can’t stay healthy. Have Grier and MM have been given an impossible target?
Hey OGJ, thanks for the kind words. Yeah, not only was Wednesday my father’s first birthday since he passed, but Friday would have been my parents’ 70th wedding anniversary. The Dolphins maybe don’t need a pure rebuild, but at the very least some market correction where they need to stop giving out huge contracts to a handful of players the way they did in recent years and particularly last summer. The roster will have a lot of flexibility in 2026 because only players have guaranteed salary then — Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Chop Robinson and Patrick Paul. So if there’s a rebuild, it would be more next offseason than this year.