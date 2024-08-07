Eichenberg Remains Great Moving Piece for Dolphins
Liam Eichenberg has showcased his versatility since the time he joined the Miami Dolphins as a second-round pick, but head coach Mike McDaniel is looking for him to take the next step in 2024 wherever he lines up.
For now, Eichenberg is listed as the first-team right guard on the Dolphins depth chart as the favorite to replace free agent loss Robert Hunt, who is now with the Carolina Panthers.
"Over the course of a month, you start to get an idea of what's our best group and Liam being right guard is best served for him in the group right now, but guys are pushing," McDaniel said before the joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday.
"Liam Eichenberg has developed so much in the past couple seasons with us and has done so by being a master of multiplicity. He's really found ways to not only contribute, produce, but then also improve whatever position he's playing."
Since he arrived in 2021, Eichenberg has lined up at all five positions on the offensive. He played all three positions on the interior offensive line last season due to injuries to Hunt and center Connor Williams.
The Dolphins signed former Tennessee center Aaron Brewer in free agency to replace Williams, who was not re-signed. Eichenberg is listed as the first-team right guard ahead of Jack Driscoll, with Robert Jones and Kion Smith listed as the top two players at left guard.
Veteran Isaiah Wynn, who started the first seven games in 2023 before being sidelined with a quad injury, remains on Active/PUP.
While Eichenberg is on track to be the opening-day starter at right guard, it should be noted he'd be a logical option to start at center in the event of an injury to Aaron Brewer, who left practice early Wednesday after having his right hand examined by trainers.
Eichenberg Brings Versatility
McDaniel said he likes having a player on the line with Eichenberg's versatility.
"That versatility we've had to utilize for many different reasons, and he's found a way to be good at that," McDaniel said. "Well, the next stop for him is to find out where his ceiling is as a player in an offense that he knows forwards and backward with all of the tools that he learned when you're starting at center for this offense in terms of the calls and the different problem solving you have to do."
McDaniel also spoke highly of Jones, Cotton, and newcomer Jack Driscoll.
"Competition is what's making our practice as a high intensity as it has been," McDaniel said. "It's because guys are competing for everything and everything on this team."
After the Dolphins concluded their joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday, the two teams will meet at Hard Rock Stadium in the preseason opener Friday at 7 p.m. ET.