Dolphins Camp: Second Atlanta Joint Practice Report
The list of Dolphins players who didn’t work Wednesday was a long one: WR Braxton Berrios, LB Anthony Walker Jr., S Jevon Holland, WR Jaylen Waddle, WR Erik Ezukanma, S Jordan Poyer, CB Cam Smith, RB Salvon Ahmed, LB Mohamed Kamara, T Terron Armstead, WR Anthony Schwartz, DL Calais Campbell and DT Benito Jones.Wide receiver Tyreek Hill did very little work in the team drills.
Wide receiver River Cracraft got the orange jersey as the practice player for Tuesday.
DOLPHINS OFFENSE HIGHLIGHTS
The first session with the teams working together on this day involves the Dolphins punting to the Falcons, and the first one was almost blocked.
And then there was a little skirmish involving Dolphins players Cam Brown and Curtis Bolton, though it was tame compared to later flare-ups involving the defense.
On the back end of the punting situation, which came after 11-on-11 work, the one thing that stood out was Hill fielding a couple of punts.
In the 11-on-11 work, this was not a good day for the first-team offense, though we should repeat that Waddle and Armstead didn’t practice and Hill took only a few reps.
Starting center Aaron Brewer left practice early after having his right hand examined by trainers.
The work began with the offense in the red zone, and the one touchdown in that first session came on a touchdown pass from Skylar Thompson to rookie wide receiver Je’Quan Burton, who was wide open in the end zone after a play fake and rollout by Thompson.
Some observers might give the Dolphins a touchdown or two on running plays, but understand there was no tackling and there was no play where a Dolphins back had a clear path to the end zone.
Among the standouts for the offense on this day were rookie wide receiver Malik Washington with a couple of long receptions and tight end Julian Hill for his blocking.
Thompson and Mike White had some really nice throws, while it wasn’t a particularly impressive day for Tua Tagovailoa.
Tua did do a nice job on a red-zone play of moving up in the pocket to avoid outside pressure and then hit River Cracraft for a short completion.
On his last snap of the first red zone session, Tua couldn’t find anybody open on third-and-goal and eventually threw the ball away.
The running game had a few nice plays, but it wasn’t particularly successful overall.
The Dolphins could have had a second touchdown in that first red-zone drill, but tight end Durham Smythe dropped a pass from Mike White at the goal line.
Tua’s longest completion was a 30-yard hook-up with Julian Hill after Hill was left wide open in the right flat, the play occurring at the same time as the first of two flare-ups on the other field.
Tua had a couple of ugly throws, including one down the middle to running back De’Von Achane among four defenders and another down the middle to Cracraft that sailed high.
Fullback Alec Ingold had a couple of good lead blocks, which is nothing new for him.
Wide receiver Braylon Sanders had an ugly drop on a Thompson pass that went through his hands.
Thompson came back with his biggest play of the day, a 45-yard hook-up down the left side to Washington.
A few plays later, Washington caught about a 30-yard pass from Mike White on a nice throw near the sideline on a crossing route.
Tackle Kion Smith had some rough moments in pass blocking and run blocking.
Malik Washington’s day did include one negative play when he was asked to block ahead of a tight end screen pass but was pushed back by an Atlanta linebacker.
Thompson almost threw an interception when CB Anthony Johnson jumped ahead of Burton on a slant, though he dropped the ball.
Tua overthrows Cracraft in the end zone from 30 yards out, though it appeared Cracraft slowed down right before the ball arrived.
Tua’s pass to Willie Snead IV on a slant was tipped by an Atlanta defender.
Achane was met in the backfield immediately after taking a pitch, one of several runs that would have resulted in no gain or a loss in a game.
White had a touchdown pass of 14 yards to Jonnu Smith in the last red-zone period.
The final offensive play for the Dolphins was a 5-yard touchdown from Chris Brooks after he caught a swing pass from Thompson and took advantage of a great seal block by Smythe.
DOLPHINS DEFENSE HIGHLIGHTS
In Atlanta’s first red-zone session, Jalen Ramsey had the coverage on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Drake London.
The defense failed to set the edge on a run by Tyson Allgeier that gained 6 yards.
Chop Robinson had good penetration on a run by Jason McClellan that was stuffed.
Cornerback Isaiah Johnson broke up a Michael Penix Jr. pass.
Defensive tackle Teair Tart and rookie Jason Maitre were offside on back-to-back plays.
Linebacker Ezekiel Vandenburgh had the tackle on a run for no gain by Allgeier, a play that started the first of two fights involved the Miami defense.
Ramsey was flagged for a 40-yard defensive pass interference against London.
The Dolphins gave up a 15-yard run to Bijan Robinson.
Rookie Storm Duck had a nice pass breakup on a Penix pass over the middle.
The Dolphins got caught out of position on a misdirection run by McCellan that gained 15 yards.
Safety Elijah Campbell caused an incompletion when he ripped the ball away from London.
Safety Marcus Maye had good coverage against tight end Kyle Pitts but was beaten for a 16-yard gain.
Chop Robinson jumped on the loose ball when Cousins fumbled a shotgun snap.
Cam Brown was in the backfield on an Atlanta run by Carlos Washington Jr., and did it again with Isaiah Mack to stop McClellan for a loss.
Campbell was beaten by Pitts for a 22-yard gain.
Linebacker Duke Riley stopped Allgeier in the backfield.
Cornerback Nik Needham blew up a Penix pass when he ran at him on a bootleg.
Mack stuffed Washington on a running play for no gain.
Siran Neal had the coverage on an incompletion from Penix to Josh Ali on a fade in the end zone.
The practice was ended after Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore was injured in the end zone and stayed on the ground for a long time, with Mike McDaniel and Raheem Morris both coming over to check on him. Moore was taken to a hospital after an air cast was place around his right leg.