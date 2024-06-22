Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Jack Driscoll
The Miami Dolphins will have an important training camp task of filling in a vacancy on the offensive line’s interior. Now in Carolina, former Miami Dolphins right guard Robert Hunt took a massive payday from the Panthers during free agency. With the loss of Hunt, offensive line coach Butch Barry and head coach Mike McDaniel need to fill that void.
Electing not to select an interior offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL draft, Miami signed Jack Driscoll to a free agent deal and added a few undrafted rookies. The former Philadelphia Eagles depth lineman has played both tackle and guard in his career. The Auburn alum was a fourth-round pick for the Eagles in 2020 and has played in 54 career games, 17 being starts.
Let's look back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for 2024.
JACK DRISCOLL, OL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 312 lbs.
Exp.: 5 Years
School: Auburn
How Acquired: Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Philadelphia), 2024
2023 in Review
Driscoll was a backup right tackle for the Eagles and started one game for Philadelphia in 2023. Before a Week 11 start at right tackle against the Bills, Driscoll initially subbed in for Lane Johnson in Week 6 against the Jets.
Seeing limited action in a few other games sporadically last season, with some light work on special teams, Driscoll spent most of his Eagles tenure backing up Johnson.
As a rookie, he started at right tackle four times. In 2021, he started eight games at right guard and one at right tackle. During the 2022 season, he started twice at right tackle, and once at left tackle, so he has the versatility for a Dolphins team prone to cross-training on the line.
Contract/Cap Info
The Dolphins and Driscoll agreed to terms in March on a one-year, $1.79 million contract. Driscoll’s base salary in 2024 will be $1.39 million with a signing bonus of $400,000 while carrying a cap hit of $1.79 million and a dead cap value of $900,000 (per Spotrac.com).
2024 Preview
Driscoll will be added to a pool of players competing for a starting job, including Lester Cotton, Robert Jones, and Liam Eichenberg. With the left guard spot assumingly belonging to Isaiah Wynn, who played the position well before his injury last season, the right side is a battle position this summer.
Having the ability to play right tackle could have Driscoll as a backup, at worst, for sure-fire starter Austin Jackson. With veteran left tackle Terron Armstead having rookie Patrick Paul as his backup, mixed with Wynn likely at left guard, Driscoll should be a factor on the right side in both a depth and potential starting capacity, with the focus on the guard position.
The competition on the interior of the line also will feature undrafted rookies Matthew Jones of Ohio State, Ireland Brown from Rutgers, and Andrew Meyer of Texas El-Paso to battle Driscoll along with Jones, Eichenberg and Cotton come July.
