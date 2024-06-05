Dolphins Minicamp Day 2 Wrap-Up
The Miami Dolphins conducted their second minicamp practice Wednesday, and as it turns out, it will be their last of 2024.
The team will turn the scheduled practice Thursday into a walk-through to close their offseason program. The Dolphins will end with five regular practices in the offseason, half the maximum allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
As was the case in the first minicamp, QB Tua Tagovailoa took part only in 7-on-7 work, while other high-profile players like Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Odell Beckham Jr., Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Isaiah Wynn, Kader Kohou and Nik Needham again were on hand but not participating.
Not spotted for a second consecutive day were running backs Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks, along with wide receivers Tahj Washington and Je'Quan Burton and linebacker David Long Jr.
Defensive lineman Teiar Tart took part in practice after not being spotted by the media Tuesday.
Rookie running back Jaylen Wright was in attendance Wednesday but did not practice.
PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
-- Tua's first pass in 7-on-7s was a deep completion down the left sideline to Jaylen Waddle after he got behind cornerback Cam Smith.
-- Tua, though, wasn't quite as sharp as he was on the first day of minicamp when he was almost spotless in his outing.
-- Wide receiver Braylon Sanders is a long shot to make the 53-man roster and he's definitely not helping his cause, dropping a pass for a second consecutive day.
-- Veteran linebacker Shaquil Barrett continued to make plays, though he did fail to come up with an interception after batting up a pass from Skylar Thompson. He also would have had a sack on the first play of 11-on-11s had it been a game situation.
-- Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. continued his strong offseason work with a would-be sack of his own.
-- New cornerback Kendall Fuller had good coverage deep on a Thompson pass intended for Waddle.
-- Waddle later had a long touchdown in 11-on-11 work when he got behind the secondary and caught a pass from Mike White. Rookie safety Patrick McMorris, Cam Smith and Siran Neal were the closest defenders on the play.
-- Rookie Gavin Hardison was the winner of the QB competition that involved throwing the ball into a net into the corner of the end zone from the 10-yard line, going 3-for-3.
-- New defensive tackle Jonathan Harris as a QB pressure on White on the final play of the practice.
-- Linebacker Ezekiel Vandenburgh, who spent all of last season on IR, had a nice day that included tipping a pass in coverage.
-- Lineman Robert Jones had a nice kick-out block on a running play by Raheem Mostert.
-- It was a rather nondescript day for the Dolphins' top two picks in the 2024 draft, Chop Robinson and Patrick Paul.
--