Dolphins-Packers 2024 Week 13 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to even their record at 6-6 on the season when they face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night.
The Dolphins are looking for their third consecutive victory and also looking to end a three-game losing streak against the Packers, the most recent loss the 26-20 game at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day 2022.
Here's a roundup of national predictions for this Week 13 matchup.
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins come here playing well, especiallyTua Tagovailoa. But this is a proving game of sorts for he and the Dolphins. He has to show he can win against a good team on the road. Green Bay seemed to get it going on offense last week against the49ers. I think that carries over. Packers take it.
Prediction: Packers 28, Dolphins 22
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilbert Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
USA Today Sports
- Jarrett Bell: Packers 27, Dolphins 23
- Chris Bumbaca: Packers 24, Dolphins 22
- Nate Davis: Packers 27, Dolphins 20
- Tyler Dragon: Packers 28, Dolphins 24
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Packers 28, Dolphins 17
- Lorenzo Reyes: Packers 23, Dolphins 19
The Sporting News
Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa has the new-look Miami offense rolling with efficient, short-to-intermediate passing playing off the run. The Dolphins have taken full advantage of bad defenses in favorable weather, but going to Lambeau against a dangerous defense is a different story. The compressed passing game becomes more exploitable by a Packers team that can rev up pressure to force Tua turnovers.
Prediction: Packers 24, Dolphins 20
ESPN
Stephanie Bell: Packers
Matt Bowen: Packers
Mike Clay: Packers
Jeremy Fowler: Packers
Dan Graziano: Packers
Kalyn Kahler: Packers
Kimberly Martin: Packers
Eric Moody: Packers
Jason Reid: Packers
Lindsey Thiry: Packers
Seth Wickersham: Packers
Pro Football Talk
- Mike Florio: Packers 28, Dolphins 23
- Chris Simms: Packers 24, Dolphins 20
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 26, Packers 23
- Tom Blair: Packers 28, Dolphins 20
- Brooke Cersosimo: Packers 24, Dolphins 22
- Gennaro Filice: Packers 26, Dolphins 1
- Dan Parr: Packers 25, Dolphins 21
The 33rd Team
Analysis: Arguably the most “fun” game of Thanksgiving, the Miami Dolphins have been red-hot on offense since Tua Tagovailoa returned to the lineup. And with a record of 5-6, they certainly aren’t out of the playoff picture in the AFC. They have an easy schedule coming up, but this is their toughest game remaining. Can they go on the road, play in the cold, and beat one of the NFL’s best teams? That seems like a tall task, considering just how balanced the Green Bay Packers are on both sides of the ball. Look for Green Bay to continue to lean on Josh Jacobs and its defense to get a win. Expect a close contest, but for the Packers to take care of business at home on a short week.
Prediction: Packers 27, Dolphins 22
The Athletic
Analysis: Cold weather doesn’t care about feelings. The wind chill factor laughs at the Dolphins being mad about the narrative that they are a little soft — they are 0-3 under coach Mike McDaniel in temperatures under 40 degrees, and it’s supposed to get down to the teens on Thursday night. The Dolphins do have quick-trigger Tua, and have scored on a higher percentage of their drives since Week 8 (56.3 percent) than anyone else in the NFL. The Packers must get pressure on Tagovailoa and not miss any tackles on all the quick outs and swing passes. And they must continue to control the trenches — they are very good against the run and offensively, they solved their red-zone issues (they were ranked 27th) last week by going 5 for 5, including three touchdowns by Josh Jacobs. (He’s forced the most missed tackles, 15, of any ball carrier this season.) Miami’s defense has improved since the return of Zach Sieler, and Chop Robinson leads the NFL in pass pressure percentage the past four weeks at 25.8 percent. We still don’t trustJordan Love(EPA per dropback on a blitz of -0.33 and a third down passing conversion percentage of 26.8), but give us the better team up front, at home. Did we mention the Packers are both 8-3 overall and against the spread when it’s 32 degrees or below under Matt LaFleur?
Prediction (against the spread): Packers minus 3.5 (lines may vary depending on outlet)
Pro Football Network
- David Bearman: Dolphins
- Adam Beasley: Dolphins
- Dakota Randall: Packers
- Dallas Robinson: Packers
- Kyle Soppe: Packers
- Dan Tomaro: Packers
- Mike Wobschall: Dolphins
- Anthony DiBona: Packers
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: This is the most important game on the Dolphins schedule, and not just because it's the next one. This game will be very telling in terms of the legitimacy of their playoff aspirations. If the Dolphins can't win one of those big games on the road, what hope would there be down the line they could do it in the playoffs ... if they even managed to get there? Yes, it likely will be cold in Green Bay on Thursday night, but the wind isn't expected to be a major factor and, besides, the Dolphins offense has feasted on short passing this season, not going over the top the way Tagovailoa did in 2022 and 2023. That's a much better recipe for success in these conditions. And we can't get past the desperation factor and thinking that the Dolphins are a very good 5-6 team while the Packers are a mediocre 8-3 team (if that makes any sense). It says here this is the year the Dolphins score that big statement victory on the road.