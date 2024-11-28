All Dolphins

Dolphins-Packers 2024 Week 13 National Predictions Roundup

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field?

Alain Poupart

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams scores a touchdown during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on November 11, 2018.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams scores a touchdown during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on November 11, 2018. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins will look to even their record at 6-6 on the season when they face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night.

The Dolphins are looking for their third consecutive victory and also looking to end a three-game losing streak against the Packers, the most recent loss the 26-20 game at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day 2022.

Additional content:
-- The cold hard facts about this Tua narrative
-- Flexing and the Remainder of the Dolphins Schedule
-- All Dolphins Podcast Behind Enemy Lines Episode

Here's a roundup of national predictions for this Week 13 matchup.

CBS Sports

Analysis: The Dolphins come here playing well, especiallyTua Tagovailoa. But this is a proving game of sorts for he and the Dolphins. He has to show he can win against a good team on the road. Green Bay seemed to get it going on offense last week against the49ers. I think that carries over. Packers take it. 

Prediction: Packers 28, Dolphins 22

Sports Illustrated

  • Albert Breer: Dolphins
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Gilbert Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Dolphins
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers

USA Today Sports

  • Jarrett Bell: Packers 27, Dolphins 23
  • Chris Bumbaca: Packers 24, Dolphins 22
  • Nate Davis: Packers 27, Dolphins 20
  • Tyler Dragon: Packers 28, Dolphins 24
  • Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Packers 28, Dolphins 17
  • Lorenzo Reyes: Packers 23, Dolphins 19

The Sporting News

Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa has the new-look Miami offense rolling with efficient, short-to-intermediate passing playing off the run. The Dolphins have taken full advantage of bad defenses in favorable weather, but going to Lambeau against a dangerous defense is a different story. The compressed passing game becomes more exploitable by a Packers team that can rev up pressure to force Tua turnovers.

Prediction: Packers 24, Dolphins 20

ESPN

Stephanie Bell: Packers

Matt Bowen: Packers

Mike Clay: Packers

Jeremy Fowler: Packers

Dan Graziano: Packers

Kalyn Kahler: Packers

Kimberly Martin: Packers

Eric Moody: Packers

Jason Reid: Packers

Lindsey Thiry: Packers

Seth Wickersham: Packers

Pro Football Talk

  • Mike Florio: Packers 28, Dolphins 23
  • Chris Simms: Packers 24, Dolphins 20

NFL.com

  • Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 26, Packers 23
  • Tom Blair: Packers 28, Dolphins 20
  • Brooke Cersosimo: Packers 24, Dolphins 22
  • Gennaro Filice: Packers 26, Dolphins 1
  • Dan Parr: Packers 25, Dolphins 21

The 33rd Team

Analysis: Arguably the most “fun” game of Thanksgiving, the Miami Dolphins have been red-hot on offense since Tua Tagovailoa returned to the lineup. And with a record of 5-6, they certainly aren’t out of the playoff picture in the AFC. They have an easy schedule coming up, but this is their toughest game remaining. Can they go on the road, play in the cold, and beat one of the NFL’s best teams? That seems like a tall task, considering just how balanced the Green Bay Packers are on both sides of the ball. Look for Green Bay to continue to lean on Josh Jacobs and its defense to get a win. Expect a close contest, but for the Packers to take care of business at home on a short week.

Prediction: Packers 27, Dolphins 22

The Athletic

Analysis: Cold weather doesn’t care about feelings. The wind chill factor laughs at the Dolphins being mad about the narrative that they are a little soft — they are 0-3 under coach Mike McDaniel in temperatures under 40 degrees, and it’s supposed to get down to the teens on Thursday night. The Dolphins do have quick-trigger Tua, and have scored on a higher percentage of their drives since Week 8 (56.3 percent) than anyone else in the NFL. The Packers must get pressure on Tagovailoa and not miss any tackles on all the quick outs and swing passes. And they must continue to control the trenches — they are very good against the run and offensively, they solved their red-zone issues (they were ranked 27th) last week by going 5 for 5, including three touchdowns by Josh Jacobs. (He’s forced the most missed tackles, 15, of any ball carrier this season.) Miami’s defense has improved since the return of Zach Sieler, and Chop Robinson leads the NFL in pass pressure percentage the past four weeks at 25.8 percent. We still don’t trustJordan Love(EPA per dropback on a blitz of -0.33 and a third down passing conversion percentage of 26.8), but give us the better team up front, at home. Did we mention the Packers are both 8-3 overall and against the spread when it’s 32 degrees or below under Matt LaFleur?

Prediction (against the spread): Packers minus 3.5 (lines may vary depending on outlet)

Pro Football Network

  • David Bearman: Dolphins
  • Adam Beasley: Dolphins
  • Dakota Randall: Packers
  • Dallas Robinson: Packers
  • Kyle Soppe: Packers
  • Dan Tomaro: Packers
  • Mike Wobschall: Dolphins
  • Anthony DiBona: Packers

Miami Dolphins On SI

Analysis: This is the most important game on the Dolphins schedule, and not just because it's the next one. This game will be very telling in terms of the legitimacy of their playoff aspirations. If the Dolphins can't win one of those big games on the road, what hope would there be down the line they could do it in the playoffs ... if they even managed to get there? Yes, it likely will be cold in Green Bay on Thursday night, but the wind isn't expected to be a major factor and, besides, the Dolphins offense has feasted on short passing this season, not going over the top the way Tagovailoa did in 2022 and 2023. That's a much better recipe for success in these conditions. And we can't get past the desperation factor and thinking that the Dolphins are a very good 5-6 team while the Packers are a mediocre 8-3 team (if that makes any sense). It says here this is the year the Dolphins score that big statement victory on the road.

Prediction: Dolphins 26, Packers 23

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News