Dolphins Position Outlook: Cornerbacks
After making the playoffs for a second straight season under coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins are still looking for their first playoff win since 2000. The quest for that victory starts with training camp.
The Dolphins had a surprisingly eventful offseason for a team that started with so little cap space. The team lost homegrown talents like Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt but added exciting veterans like Odell Beckham Jr., Kendall Fuller, Calais Capmbell and Jordyn Brooks.
This series will break down each position on the Dolphins’ roster, providing fans with an in-depth look at each player’s outlook for the coming 2024 season.
This article will cover the cornerbacks.
DOLPHINS CORNERBACK OUTLOOKS
Jalen Ramsey
2023 Stats: 22 tackles, 3 INTs, 5 passes defended
2024 Outlook: Ramsey is still the best Dolphins cornerback coming into his second season with the team. He’ll be tasked with handling the opposing team’s best receiver each week, but he can play in the slot if needed.
Ramsey was still good last season, so there’s no reason to believe his age is catching up with up at this point.
Kendall Fuller
2023 Stats (Commanders): 79 tackles, 2 INT, 9 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries
2024 Outlook: Fuller was one of the Dolphins’ most critical signings this offseason. After releasing Xavien Howard, the team had a major hole across from Ramsey.
Fuller’s numbers weren’t great last season, but the entire Commanders secondary struggled. Fuller shouldn’t be absolved of all blame, but it’s hard not to think his coverage numbers will improve with better players around him.
Fuller will likely start on the outside opposite Ramsey.
Kader Kohou
2023 Stats: 52 tackles, 10 passes defended, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery
2024 Outlook: Kohou was the Dolphins’ primary slot cornerback last season, and that will likely be his role again in 2024. The former UDFA is a solid overall player, but his sophomore season showed some regression after an impressive rookie campaign.
Teams picked on Kohou when he was on the outside in 2023, but he looked back to his old self when moved back into the slot. Miami shouldn’t have to worry about him providing strong play this season.
Nik Needham
2023 Stats: 7 tackles
2024 Outlook: Needham played only 59 coverage snaps in 2023 after he started the season on PUP. 2023 was the first time in Needham’s career he didn’t make a single start for the Dolphins.
Barring injuries, it’s hard to see that changing in 2024. Needham’s best role is in the slot, and he’s firmly behind Kohou on the depth chart. He could get some reps at safety or on the outside, providing the Dolphins with a versatile backup.
Cam Smith
2023 Stats: 2 tackles
2024 Outlook: Cam Smith was a non-factor in his rookie season. He was the Dolphins’ top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but he could not find his way onto the field last season.
He clearly had some issues gaining the trust of former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, so the hope is that he can develop a better relationship with Anthony Weaver. The Dolphins need Smith to develop into at least an average starter.
Ramsey and Fuller are older, and the Dolphins will need cheap players like Smith to make an impact sooner than later. Right now, he’s slated to be a backup behind Ramsey and Fuller.
Siran Neal
2023 Stats (Bills): 9 tackles
2024 Outlook: Neal was signed in free agency to play on special teams. He’s proven to be a good kick and punt coverage option, which should be his primary role in 2024.
Ethan Bonner
2023 Stats: 1 tackle, 1 pass defensed
2042 Outlook: Bonner stuck around with the Dolphins after he signed as a UDFA last summer. He played nine coverage snaps last season, recording a single PBU.
He’s a nice depth development option for a team that has seen its defensive back depth tested in recent seasons.
Storm Duck
2023 Stats (college): 30 tackles, 5 passes defensed, 1 sack
2024 Outlook: Duck is one of a few UDFAs from the 2024 class who will be fighting for a roster spot this summer. The Louisville product has solid athleticism and some ball skills, but he’ll have to climb over more experienced players on the depth chart.
Jason Maitre
2023 Stats (college): 33 tackles, 1 INT, 3 passes defensed
2024 Outlook: Maitre is a UDFA from Wisconsin who likely will compete in the slot, given his 5-foot-10, 188-pound frame. His best shot to stick with the team likely will come on the practice squad.
Isaiah Johnson
2023 Stats (college): 57 tackles, 6 passes defensed, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble
2024 Outlook: Johnson is unique among the Dolphins’ UDFAs. The Syracuse product is listed at 6-3, 205 pounds, making him the team’s biggest cornerback.
He’ll likely compete for reps outside and on special teams. He, too, likely will be vying for a spot on the team’s practice squad.
DOLPHINS CORNERBACK SUPERLATIVES
Best Man Coverage: Jalen Ramsey
Best Zone Coverage: Jalen Ramsey
Best Ball Skills: Jalen Ramsey
Best Run Defender: Jalen Ramsey
Best Tackler: Jalen Ramsey
MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION FOR DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS
How good is Kendall Fuller?
Fuller is arguably the most critical player the Dolphins signed this offseason. The team let franchise cornerstone Xavien Howard walk and replaced him with Fuller on the outside.
Assuming teams continue to avoid Jalen Ramsey, Fuller likely will see many targets this coming season. Howard was in the same spot last year and he struggled to hold up, especially in man coverage.
Fuller providing better play opposite Ramsey will be critical to the Dolphins’ defensive success. So, is he up to the challenge? Well, it depends on which stats and numbers you want to put faith in.
For example, PFF loves Fuller. He received strong grades in coverage and run defense, making him a major outlier among Commanders defensive backs from last season. However, Fuller’s counting stats are not as kind.
He allowed a passer rating of 101.9 — compared to Howard’s 86.7 mark — and allowed a career-high six touchdowns in coverage.
Was Fuller a beacon of hope in an otherwise brutal secondary, or are his coverage grades inflated? His film says the answer lies somewhere in the middle.
Fuller definitely was the victim of poor play from teammates. There were a lot of communication lapses in the Commanders’ secondary, leading to big plays. Additionally, the Commanders’ lack of pass rush forced Fuller to cover for way too long.
That said, Fuller wasn’t exactly a lock-down corner. Receivers were able to beat him vertically and out of their horizontal breaks well enough to consistently create chunk gains. Overall, Fuller projects as a solid starter who will get burned from time to time.
What’s more important for the Dolphins is he’s likely an upgrade over Howard. Fuller won’t reach Howard’s peak, especially regarding ball production.
Still, the Dolphins are expected to be a primary zone coverage team. Baltimore ran 69.3 percent of its plays from zone when Weaver was a defensive assistant last season, and Fuller is a better zone coverage option than Howard.
Howard’s best trait was his ability to bait quarterbacks into bad throws in man coverage. In his early years, he had the speed and athletic ability to close down those windows and make a play on the ball.
As he got older and injuries piled up, Howard clearly lost a step. Fuller should be more consistent than Howard and better suited to execute Miami’s scheme.
The Dolphins have Super Bowl aspirations, and a strong season from Fuller would go a long way toward making this team better than it was last season.