Dolphins Preseason Finale Instant Takeaways
The Miami Dolphins closed out their 2025 preseason with a 14-6 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday evening, but as always the final score wasn't as significant as how we got there.
The game was set up for the Dolphins to dominate, at least in the first half, with their decision to use all their healthy starters while Jacksonville decided to sit any player of consequence.
So, without further ado, here are our five instant takeaways from this game:
1. The offensive line remains a concern
The Dolphins first-team offense got a touchdown against Jacksonville, but it didn't come until the third possession and only after the Dolphins went for it on fourth-and-6 from the Jaguars 46 — a situation that might have prompted a punt in the regular season. The first two drives produced three-and-outs and Tua Tagovailoa was sacked twice and had two other passes disrupted when a free blitzer quickly got to him. That this happened against Jacksonville backups makes it all the more troubling heading into the regular season.
2. Malik Washington should be in for a big second-year jump
This is nothing overly revealing, but Washington has looked good throughout the summer and he was really impressive in this game, starting with two nifty punt returns where his open-field running created something out of nothing. There was more great open-field work on his 25-yard touchdown after he caught a short pass from Tua. He should be a major factor in the passing game in 2025.
3. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine contributing without the ball
The boxscore will show Nick Westbrook-Ikhine without a catch, completing a pretty uneventful summer in that department for the offseason free agent pick-up. But NWI was noticeable on a couple of plays in this game for his blocking, which is something else he can bring to the offense thanks to his big body, in attention to the ability to make contested catches. The Dolphins always want their receivers to block, and this is where NWI could make an impact until he develops a better chemistry with Tua.
4. Ollie Gordon II looks ready for a significant role
With De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright sidelined with injuries, Ollie Gordon II got the first half pretty much all by himself and he delivered once again. Beyond his final stats (8 carries for 43 yards with a 5.4 average), it was again the physicality with which he ran and picked up blitzes that stood ou, not to mention how he bounced an early run outside to pick up 5 yards when it was destined for a loss or minimal gain. How much Gordon will be needed at the start of the season remains to be determined, but he's providing confidence at every turn he can handle the responsibility.
5. Special teams shine, but ...
Washington's great work on punt returns was part of another good night for the special teams, which were consistently impressive throughout the preseason under first-year coordinator Craig Aukerman. Besides Washington, Jake Bailey had another good punting night and the coverage teams did a good job. But Bailey also attempted a field goal atempt in the first half because Jason Sanders wasn't available and that leads to the question of what could be going on with Sanders and whether the Dolphins will have to go kicker shopping in the next few days. If they don't and Sanders is fine, the Dolphins special teams have the chance to be actually pretty good in 2025 — and that would be a massively welcome change.