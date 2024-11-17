Dolphins-Raiders 2024 Week 11 Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 4-6 when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
The Dolphins are coming an impressive Monday night victory against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFI Stadium. The Raiders are 2-7 and coming off their bye, during which they made some changes on their coaching staff that involved former Dolphins coaches Joe Philbin and Norv Turner.
The teams are meeting in Miami in Week 11 for the second consecutive year, with the Dolphins pulling out a 20-13 victory in 2023.
Here are the five biggest storylines for this year's Week 11 matchup.
1) TUA TAKING SHOTS
We'll start with a little double meaning because the first part involves quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taking some shots down the field, to either Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, which is something that's been missing from the offense in 2024. The second part involves Tagovailoa avoiding contact in light of his defiant comments in the aftermath of his self-admitted poor tackling attempt after his pick against the Rams. Tagovailoa also held the ball too long in the pocket against the Rams, which not only resulted in a couple of unnecessary sacks but also exposes him to more hits. He needs to avoid putting himself in harm's way. We also shouldn't forget that Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Tua should retire after he sustained his concussion against Buffalo in Week 2.
2) MAXXIMUM EFFORT AGAINST CROSBY
The Raiders' best player is defensive end Maxx Crosby, and it's not particularly close. The Dolphins have to do whatever it takes, including double-teaming him or chipping him, to make he doesn't get in Tagovailoa's face during this game and either get a sack or worse a sack-strip. Crosby has lined up on both sides of the defensive formation, but he tends to be on the left side more often, which will match him up against veteran right tackle Kendall Lamm, who'll have to be on his game.
3) STAYING TIGHT ON THE TIGHT ENDS
The Raiders' best player on offense just might be rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who has proven as good as advertised. And now Las Vegas also will be getting back another good young tight end Michael Mayer, who had been on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list. So expect a steady diet of short passes from quarterback Gardner Minshew and a busy day for the Dolphins linebackers and safeties.
4) CAN DOLPHINS GROUND AND POUND?
The Dolphins running game took a step back against the Rams on Monday night, so they'll be looking to get back on track against the Raiders. Las Vegas, of course, will be missing the presence of former Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins because he's on IR and possibly out for the year. Ironically, the two current Raiders starting defensive tackles also are former Dolphins players, John Jenkins and Adam Butler.
5) PHILBIN HOMECOMING
The game against the Raiders will mark the first time Joe Philbin is back at Hard Rock Stadium since the Dolphins fired him as head coach in October 2015. He has faced the Dolphins once as offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers in 2018 but that game was at Lambeau Field. Philbin was reassigned during the bye to become Raiders offensive line coach and facing a Dolphins defense that harassed Matthew Stafford on Monday night. If the Dolphins beat up Philbin's unit, it's going to be a long day for the Raiders offense.