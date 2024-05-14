Dolphins Set for More Work with the Bucs?
Joint practices have become a way of life in the NFL and definitely for the Miami Dolphins, and it appears they could be headed for more work with/against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this summer.
In a since-deleted social media post, the Buccaneers showed the logo of 17 different NFL teams under the heading, "Which matchup are you looking forward to most? And those logos included that of the Dolphins, who are NOT scheduled to face the Bucs in the 2024 regular season. Which means this referred to a preseason matchup.
The Buccaneers requested preseason games against the Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars in the hopes of having joint practices with each team, according to JC Allen of FN sister site BucsGameday.
Traditionally, the Dolphins' preseason schedule is announced in conjunction with the release of the regular sason schedule, which this year is slated for Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
The Dolphins and Buccaneers have been regular preseason opponents through the years and last faced off in 2022 at Raymond James Stadium. Before the game, the teams conducted two joint practices at the Bucs' training facility in Tampa.
The Dolphins conducted joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons in Miami and Houston Texans in Houston last summer; with the Bucs and Philadelphia Eagles in Miami in 2022 (though the second joint practice was scratched when an illness went through the Dolphins roster.
In Brian Flores' last year as Dolphins head coach, the team worked with the Chicago Bears in Illnois and with the Falcons in Miami.
Along with Atlanta and Houston, the Dolphins faced Jacksonville in the 2023 preseason.
