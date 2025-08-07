Dolphins Thursday Notebook: Light Practice, Tyreek Status, and More
CHICAGO — Ahead of their first of four joint practices, the Miami Dolphins practiced on their own at Halas Hall in Chicago on Thursday.
The one-hour practice didn't involve competitive situations, such as team periods or one-on-ones, and was more like a walk-through.
The Dolphins will be back in action Friday morning on the same practice fields, this time working with the Chicago Bears. The Dolphins later will have two joint practices with the Detroit Lions and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
HILL UPDATE
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who didn't practice Wednesday in Miami because of an undisclosed injury, did very little work in practice Thursday.
Hill spent a good deal of time working with a trainer, with a clear focus on the lower leg.
Hill last really practiced Tuesday when he ran three long patterns, producing one long gain and two incompletions, but stopped working after running the third of those.
Not that we should have expected Hill to play in the preseason opener Sunday in the first place, but his injury makes it practically a lock he'll be among those players who'll sit out the game at Soldier Field.
ATTENDANCE REPORT
The list of players who were not spotted by the media during this close practice included safety Ashtyn Davis, tackle Bayron Matos, tackle Austin Jackson, and edge defender Mohamed Kamara.
Kamara, who has been coming on in practice lately, was the one new name on the absent list.
Cornerback Cam Smith was in attendance and did some running on the side, as did tight end Darren Waller and fullback Alec Ingold.
Rookie safety Dante Trader Jr. did some work at practice for the first time in a couple of weeks.
BROOKS COMING AROUND ON TRIP
Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who has established himself as a leader on the team after just one season with the Dolphins, says the idea of players spending the next 10-11 days on the road together has grown on him.
The Dolphins left South Florida on Wednesday and won't return until after their preseason game at Detroit on Saturday, August 16.
"I think it'd be great if we treated it the right way," Brooks said after practice. "Ten days away from camp, I've never been a part of that. So at first I didn't like the idea, but Mike (McDanie), he kind of explained it to us yesterday what the meaning of this trip was. And number one is that bond, that chemistry. So if we do it the right way, I think it can be a great advantage for us as a team."