Dolphins Training Camp Tickets Now Available
A little more than two weeks before veterans are scheduled to report for training camp, the Miami Dolphins have announced their free tickets for public practices are now available.
The tickets can be obtained through the team website by clicking GET TICKETS on the training camp page.
The Dolphins, who will be looking for a third consecutive playoff berth and more importantly their first AFC East title in more than a decade, have scheduled 12 practices that will be open to the public. Additionally, the team will have one practice that will be open exclusively to season ticket members.
Included in the 12 public practices will be a combined three joint practices with/against the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders, as well as a team practice at Hard Rock Stadium.
The first public practice will be Sunday, July 28 in celebration of the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend.” The practice at Hard Rock Stadium will take place Saturday, August 3. The joint practices will be against the Falcons on Tuesday, August 6 and Wednesday, August 7, followed by a practice against the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 15.
The Dolphins announced their public practice schedule a few days after the NFL announced each team's reporting date for the 2024 training camp.
HOW TO ATTEND DOLPHINS TRAINING CAMP
Monday marked the first day fans can secure tickets for 2024 Dolphins training camp. Attendance for all open practices is free, but fans must reserve tickets through the Miami Dolphins Account Manager by Ticketmaster. Practice times are subject to change and the most updated information can be found on http://miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp or the team’s official Twitter account @MiamiDolphins.
This year’s training camp will feature theme days, food trucks from local restaurants, fan festivities, and the garage sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation. Fans in attendance at the Baptist Health Training Complex will enjoy practices under a shaded canopy in stadium-style seating.
The Dolphins will host practices at the Baptist Health Training Complex for the fourth year since the state-of-the-art facility opened in 2021 in Miami Gardens. Baptist Health serves as the Official Medical Team and Official Wellness and Sports Medicine Provider of the Miami Dolphins and the Training Complex.
MIAMI DOLPHINS TRAINING CAMP PUBLIC PRACTICE SCHEDULE
Sunday, July 28 — 10:30 a.m.
Monday, July 29 — 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, July 30 — 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, August 1 — 10:30 a.m.
Friday, August 2 — 10:30 a.m. (member day, not open to the public)
Saturday, August 3 — 11 a.m., at Hard Rock Stadium
Monday, August 5 — 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, August 6 — Joint practice with Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, August 7 — Joint practice with Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m.
Monday, August 12 — 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, August 13 — 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, August 14 — 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, August 15 — Joint practice with Washington Commanders, 10 a.m.