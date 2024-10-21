Dolphins Week 7 Snap Count Observations
What stood out regarding play counts in the Miami Dolphins' 16-10 loss against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday:
We'll start with the inactive list, highlighted for the fifth time in six games by a group of recent draft picks and young players — CB Ethan Bonner, OL Andrew Meyer and LB Channing Tindall. Missing the game because of injuries were S Jevon Holland (hand) and LB Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep). Also inactive was veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr., while Skylar Thompson served as the emergency third quarterback.
Every player who was active, including pratice squad elevations Nik Needham and newcomer Matt Overton saw action in the game.
Seven players saw action only on special teams: Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton, Patrick Paul, Tanner Conner, Elijah Campbell, Storm Duck and Needham.
DOLPHINS OFFENSE OBSERVATIONS
The Dolphins ran 69 offensive plays to the Colts' 62.
What stands out on offense was the heavy use of running back De'Von Achane coming off the concussion he sustained against the New England Patriots in Week 5. Achane played 40 snaps, easily the most of the three active running backs. It wasn't necessarily so much that Achane got a lot of snaps because he cleared concussion protocol, but the fact the other two running backs didn't get more work.
While Raheem Mostert played only 23 snaps, perhaps in part because of his third-quarter fumble, rookie Jaylen Wright got only six offensive snaps despite looking good every time he's gotten a chance. Interestingly, Wright carried the ball five times on his six plays.
At wide receiver, it certainly stood out that rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington played 25 snaps, while veteran Odell Beckham Jr. played only 11. We should mention that Beckham did have a hamstring injury that had him listed as questionable on the final injury report, so perhaps that played a role in his limited action in his second game with the Dolphins.
At tight end, it was more Julian Hill again and the continuing disappearing act for Durham Smythe. Hill led the tight ends with 36 snaps, two more than the total for Jonnu Smith, who was the biggest contributor in the passing game. Hill's heavy usage is related to the fact the Dolphins like his blocking ability.
Smythe's 17 offensive snaps represented his lowest total since a 2020 November game against the Denver Broncos. He had 18 snaps against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 and against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.
After getting 42 snaps on offense against the Patriots in Week 5, fullback Alec Ingold was down to 27 snaps even though the Dolphins again had more than 40 rushing attempts.
DOLPHINS DEFENSE OBSERVATIONS
Five players were on the field for all of the Dolphins' 62 defensive snaps: linebacker Jordyn Brooks, and the four starters in the secondary — Jalen Ramsey, Kendall Fuller, Jordan Poyer and Marcus Maye. Poyer was back after missing two games with a shin injury, while Maye started in place of Holland.
Kader Kohou, who had a really strong performance, played 49 snaps when the Dolphins were in the nickel (five DBs).
With Ogbah out, rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson played 38 defensive snaps, which was the most among edge defenders but not as many as he played against New England (40). Tyus Bowser got 37 snaps on the edge, while rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara played 16 defensive snaps in his NFL debut.
Along the defensive line, Calais Campbell was again very impactful while playing his usual number of snaps, in this case 37. Da'Shawn Hand also played 37 snaps.
Zach Sieler was the workhorse up front, as usual, as he played 52 defensive snaps.
We close with special teams, where Duke Riley, Siran Neal, and Quinton Bell tied for the lead in snaps for the fifth time in six games, this time with 24 apiece. Elijah Campbell was next with 18. Tanner Conner and Julian Hill again tied for most special teams snaps among offensive players with 17 apiece.