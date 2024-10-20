Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 7 Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will be missing two defensive starters when they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, but will have all their offensive players.
Their list of inactive players was headed by safety Jevon Holland (hand) and outside linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep), who both will miss the game with injuries.
Veterans Marcus Maye and Jordan Poyer likely will start at safety in Holland's absence; Ogbah's spot in the starting lineup very could be taken by rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson.
With Ogbah out, rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara will be active for the first time in his NFL career.
Running back Jeff Wilson, Jr. is the most notable name on the inactive list besides the injured players. He became a healthy scratch because De'Von Achane will be in the lineup after clearing concussion protocol this week.
The Dolphins offense will have tackle Austin Jackson and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., both of whom were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
The other inactives featured familiar names on the list, such as CB Ethan Bonner, LB Channing Tindall and OL Andrew Meyer.
Skylar Thompson, who has been dealing with a rib injury since the Week 3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, will serve as the emergency third quarterback. Tim Boyle, signed to the active roster Saturday, will be the backup to Tyler Huntley.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS INACTIVE INFO
The Colts' inactive list is headed by running back Jonathan Taylor, who was ruled out Friday because of an ankle injury.
Linebacker E.J. Speed, who leads the NFL in initial tackles, also will be inactive after being downgraded to doubtful Saturday because of a knee injury.
The other Indy inactives are DE Genard Avery, WR Anthony Gould, CB Chris Lammons and C Danny Pinter.
The Colts' top three wide receivers — Michael Pittman, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce — all will be active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.