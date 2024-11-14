Dolphins With Subtle Message to DeShon Elliott
Head coach Mike McDaniel and some players responded to former Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott's comments about the team being "soft as f---" last year, but there was perhaps an even better non-verbal rebuttal at practice Thursday.
It came in the form of a musical selection while the players were stretching ahead of their first practice ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
This particular number was "Feel No Ways" by Drake.
The song contains these lyrics:
And now you're trying to make me feel a way, on purpose
Now you're throwing it back in my face, on purpose
Now you're talking down on my name (ah), on purpose (yeah)
And you don't feel no way, you think I deserve it
Feel a way, feel a way
Young (n word) feel a way
I've stopped listening to things you say
DOLPHINS PLAYERS REACT
After head coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and others reacted to Elliott's comments Wednesday, it was defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's turn Thursday morning.
Weaver also has a different perspective on the comments because, first, he wasn't with the Dolphins last season and, second, he was on the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff in Elliott's final season with that team in 2021.
"I know DeShon," Weaver said. "I obviously respect who he is as a player. I don't think any man that walks on that field and plays this game is soft. So I know the guys in that locker room. I know the passion and the physicality and the tenacity that they play with. So the fact that he feels that way, hey, God bless him. But we have an opportunity to go and get rid of that, whatever, softness phrase, or whatever the heck he wants to say. We can have an opportunity every Sunday to change that."
Perhaps the strongest response from a player came from fellow safety Jevon Holland.
"I mean, honestly man, if you want to call somebody out, go ahead and do that and drop names, but other than that, it’s whatever makes your boat float, whatever allows you to have a good night of sleep, it is what it is," he said. "But if you’re not naming nobody, you’re not calling nobody out, then all the rest of the comments are just empty. You’re just talking at that point. I wish nothing but the best for DeShon, he’s having a great year. I hope he continues that success, but other than that, that (expletive) don’t really mean nothing to me.”
Head coach Mike McDaniel took the high road in addressing Elliott's comments.
“I am supremely only concerned with the 2024 Dolphins, for sure," he said. "I think that every team’s ability to be mentally tough in the NFL season is definitely tried, and I think case in point some of the stuff that we’ve been going through. I think our team played a tough fought game the last three weeks and ended up finding a way to win this past week. I think that’s not the easiest thing to do and I’m just worried about this year’s team. You said on a podcast? Cool podcast.”
