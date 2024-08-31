Five Biggest Reasons for Optimism for Dolphins Heading into 2024 Regular Season
The start of the 2024 NFL regular season is a week away, and it's again filled with all kinds of potential for the Miami Dolphins.
The team is coming off back-to-back playoff appearances in Mike McDaniel's first two years as head coach, which earned him a three-year contract extension through the 2028 season, after putting itself in position to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.
Making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons is something the Dolphins hadn't done since they went five straight times from 1997-2001, but now the team is looking to take the next step and that obviously would start with the first franchise's playoff win since 2000.
Heading into the Sept. 8 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium, there are several reasons for optimism it's going to get done this time. Here are five that stand out:
1. A PLETHORA OF PLAYMAKERS
Any description of the Dolphins invariably has to start with the ridiculous talent at the skill positions and speed unmatched around the NFL. It starts with Tyreek Hill and then continues with Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane and now rookie Jaylen Wright to boot. The Dolphins have to ability to produce big plays like nobody else in the NFL.
2. TUA TAKES YET ANOTHER STEP
The Dolphins made the commitment to QB Tua Tagovailoa in the offseason when they signed him a three-year contract extension, clearly confident he can reach the next level as a quarterback. This would entail improving his performance against playoff opponents, though it's important to note it's the whole offense that needs to pick it up in those situations. In his third year in the McDaniel's system and with an added dimension in the passing game with the arrival of Jonnu Smith, the elements seem to be in place for Tua to continue his ascent.
3. THE LAW OF INJURY AVERAGES
While we've fought back against the notion that injuries were the reason the Dolphins faltered down the stretch the past two seasons, it's undeniable that injuries were a factor. The Dolphins ran into a really unlucky streak with injuries late last season when they lost Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Connor Williams, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker (twice) and key offensive players like Hill, Waddle and Mostert were slowed by various leg issues. Maybe this is the year — knock on wood — the Dolphins avoid that kind of bad luck down stretch.
4. FIRST-RATE SECONDARY
Not that we got a look at it in training camp because they never were together because of various injuries, but the Dolphins secondary has the potential to be a very, very good one. Jalen Ramsey is the headliner and who knows what he could do for the Dolphins in a full season after making the Pro Bowl last year despite missing seven games. Safety Jevon Holland has Pro Bowl ability, and Kendall Fuller, Jordan Poyer and Marcus Mayes are three solid veteran acquisitions.
5. LESSONS LEARNED
As mentioned earlier, the Dolphins put themselves in position to earn the No. 1 spot after starting 8-3 in 2022 and then 9-3 last season, but weren't able to finish. While they were outplayed in some of those late-season losses, there is little doubt that tactical mistakes made (overreliance on the passing game comes to mind) and maybe a play here or there can make the difference down the stretch.
