Former NFL Coach And Current NFL Analyst Believes In Dolphins Salvaging Their Season

Steve Mariucci thinks the Miami Dolphins have the tools necessary to make a run for the playoffs during the second half of the season.

Nov 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) leaves the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Nov 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) leaves the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Count one former NFL head coach and current NFL analyst as one who believes the Miami Dolphins have enough talent and tools to save their season.

NFL Network's Steve Mariucci said Sunday the Dolphins will salvage their season because of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the combined skill and talents of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The segment centered around was which teams have the tools to save their season from going down the drain.

The NFL Network crew had real Cobalt power tools on the table to describe the players they were referring to.

Mariucci said one of the keys to the Dolphins season was Tagovailoa sliding when running with the football. So, of course, he used the slide rule to discuss Tagovailoa.

"We want to see him play for another 10 or 12 years so you just get in there and slide and forget about that head first stuff," Mariucci said."

When referring to Hill and Waddle, he compared them to a circular saw, because he said they have the speed to run circles around opposing teams defensive backs.

"They have so much speed, they can run circles around you," Mariucci said. "So we are going to get one of these circular saws and just run circles around you. They have so much speed."

The Dolphins are 1-2 since Tagovailoa returned from IR because of the concussion he sustained in Week 2 loss at home against Buffalo.

Waddle and Hill have been underwhelming this season since they have been playing with mostly backup quarterbacks this season who have not been able to get much of a vertical passing game going.

Hill scored his first touchdown since Week 1 on Monday night.

