Good Week for Dolphins Sons; Coaching Updates

The sons of former Miami Dolphins players Jason Taylor and Oronde Gadsden helped their cause at college all-star practices this week

Alain Poupart

LSU Tigers tight end Mason Taylor (86) runs after a catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
It was a good for Mason Taylor and Oronde Gadsden II as they continue their quest to follow in the footsteps of their Miami Dolphins alum fathers.

The two receivers are working to improve their stock for the 2025 NFL draft, and it was mission accomplished for both this week, for Taylor at the Senior Bowl and Gadsden at the East-West Shrine Game.

Gadsden was named to the Shrine Game All-Practice team for his performance ahead of the actual game taking place Thursday night. Gadsden worked at tight end, the position he's expected to play in the NFL after being an oversized wide receiver at Syracuse.

Taylor, meanwhile, drew universal praise from media members watching Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, Alabama, after a very good career as a tight end for LSU.

Taylor remains ESPN's third-ranked prospect among tight ends. CBS Sports, meanwhile, has Taylor sixth, with Gadsden right behind at seventh.

COACHING CAROUSEL UPDATES

There was a move among the many coordinator positions around the NFL on Wednesday night, and it involved a former Dolphins assistant and potentially affected another.

Patrick Graham, who served as Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2019, decided to stay with the Las Vegas Raiders and continue as their DC under new head coach Pete Carroll, this after interviewing for the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Another of the candidates for the Jacksonville job under new head coach Liam Coen is former Dolphins assistant Anthony Campanile, coming off his first season with the Green Bay Packers.

The Raiders still have an opening for the offensive coordinator position and Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell is in the mix.

Meanwhile, former Dolphins OC Bill Lazor has interviewed for the Houston Texans offensive coordinator position that became vacant when they fired Bobby Slowik, the brother of Dolphins defensive assistant Ryan Slowik. Lazor was Dolphins offensive coordinator from 2014-15 before joining the Cincinnati Bengals.

SMITH'S PRO BOWL ASSIGNMENT

Tight end Jonnu Smith will partner with New England rookie QB Drake Maye during one of the Pro Bowl Games contests Thursday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

In the competition, each quarterback will try to hit various targets around the field while earning time bonuses based on trivia questions answered by a teammate. For every question Smith gets right, Maye will get an extra 10 seconds.

Smith was added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as a replacement this week after Travis Kelce pulled out when the Kansas City Chiefs qualified for a third consecutive season.

In his first season with the Dolphins in 2024, Smith set single-season franchise record for tight ends in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

