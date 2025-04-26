Have Dolphins Replaced Wilkins, Hunt One Year Later?
The Miami Dolphins traded up in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday to select massive Arizona guard Jonah Savaiinaea. In doing so, they answered — intentionally or not — one of the most commonly discussed offseason decisions from last year.
Allowing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (Las Vegas Raiders) and guard Robert Hunt (Carolina Panthers) to "earn the right to become free agents" and sign elsewhere were both unpopular moves.
In hindsight, those moves may have been necessary from a financial standpoint.
The questionable part of the Dolphins strategy was to largely leave each spot unaddressed, signing a plethora of defensive tackles who didn’t work out and largely going with the same unit on the offensive line.
After the trade Friday, questions answered.
ROUND 1 GOES TO THE D-LINE
In first-round pick Kenneth Grant, Miami got more Clemson teammate Dexter Lawrence than Wilkins, but replaced his spot with their top pick nonetheless. Even if it didn’t excite those handing out draft grades, it did seem to excite the fan base. And it should.
Disregarding the value of what the Dolphins gave up to pick Savaiinaea, they could not have picked more of a Robert Hunt clone in this draft if they tried.
A STUNNING RESEMBLANCE
Hunt played right tackle at Louisiana-Monroe and immediately was shifted to guard by the Brian Flores-led Dolphins, save infrequent moves to tackle out of necessity.
Savaiinaea played the majority of his college snaps at right tackle, though he spent an entire season (2022) at right guard and split last season between left and right tackle.
Their measurables are remarkably similar — at the 2020 combine Hunt was 6-5, 323 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms and 10 3/4-inch hands. At the 2025 combine, Savaiinaea was 6-4, 324 pounds with 33 7/8-inch arms and 10 1/4-inch hands.
Hunt posted no pre-draft testing numbers in 2020. Without seeing any, however, it's fair to say they would pale in comparison to the athleticism Savaiinaea has shown.
The native of Tafuna, American Samoa, ran a 4.95 40-yard dash (3rd among OL), 1.72 10-yard split (also 3rd) and his overall Relative Athletic Score (RAS), an equation which uses a combination of testing and measurables, ranked Savaiinaea 124th out of 1,395 offensive tackles measured since 1987.
A BETTER FIT, IN BOTH CASES
Miami did its year of penance, but did it end up in better shape? Arguably, yes.
The team will pay both players far less than it would have had to pay either Wilkins or Hunt. More importantly, both are better scheme fits for the current coaching staff.
As mentioned frequently, Grant is the ideal Baltimore-style interior defender. A run stuffer who clogs up holes and frees up teammates. When selecting Grant as the top target for the Dolphins in our Big Board, this was the primary consideration above all else. He has all the traits that are desired.
In short, same with Savaiinaea. Though Hunt is large, moved people and had the greatest non-touchdown of all time, he is not the former Wildcats player's equivalent when it comes to playing guard in outside zone. His traits are likely what led Miami to give up what it did to go get him.
So rejoice, Dolphins fans! Your prayers have been answered: The Dolphins potentially have replaced Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt.