Hill and Lyles Hammering Out Details for “Fastest Man” Race
A few new details have emerged regarding the anticipated race between Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and 2024 Olympic 100-meter gold medalist Noah Lyles.
On the X page @realtalkwithtee, Lyles was interviewed by host Tee and shared some new details about the race.
“Yeah, I noticed that we did a lot of articles and they never told the distance,” said Lyles. “It will be a 60 meters.”
That’s the first hurdle down, so to speak, with a date for the match still unannounced. The 60-meter dash represents a distance somewhere in between the preference of each runner, with Lyles thriving in 100-meters and Hill a 40-yard specialist having clocked an unofficial time of 4.29 the year he was drafted.
“So it will be a track race,” Lyles continued. “There will be blocks. There will be reaction times and there will be FAT times (Fully Automatic Times) … This is legit, track and field style.”
Lyles is the reigning Olympic champion in the 100 meters, capturing gold in Paris while earning bronze in the 200 meters. His fastest time in the 60-meter dash – which equates to 65.5 yards – was a 6.43 posted at the Glasgow Indoor Championships last year. After winning the race, he held up a sign that read “Tyreek could never.”
Hill’s last outing in an officially-sanctioned race came in 2023 when he posted a 6.70 over 60 meters at the USATF Master’s Indoor Championships. It was his first formal track meet since college in 2014.
“Never racing again had me out there looking wild,” Hill posted on X after the race.
HILL'S OFFSEASON SETBACK
Those plans have obviously changed and while there still remains a lack of an official date for the runoff with Lyles, they previously discussed in February that the race would take place this spring or summer. This was announced, however, prior to Hill undergoing ligament surgery on his wrist. Hill sustained the injury in August 2024 in joint practices with the Commanders but played out the season before surgery in the offseason.
During the scouting combine in Indianapolis, head coach Mike McDaniel provided a timetable for Hill's recovery.
"He's scheduled to be running very soon," McDaniel said, "in which he'll be relying upon that in his training until he can catch the football, which will be more around summertime going into training camp."
This will be the second exhibition race for Lyles, 27, as he easily won a 50-meter race against content creator IShowSpeed for $100,000. The race was organized and refereed by MrBeast.
Hill was online Saturday attending to another matter, comments by former NFL receiver Antonio Brown in a podcast with Theo Von.
“It’s a bad decision to leave a good QB for money, you just better ask Tyreek Hill,” said the outspoken Brown. “Cheetah should have stayed with Patrick Mahomes going to Super Bowls … You come to Miami after your career for vacation … it’s a distraction, man.”
Hill offered a short response on his own page, following the same mantra he’s been following since recanting on his “I’m out bro” comments he made in the locker room following the Dolphins’ season-ending loss to the Jets, which led to wide speculation that the Dolphins would need to seek a trade for the star wideout.
“I think I’ll not take his advice he still the goat though (sic),” Hill said in his reply about Brown.