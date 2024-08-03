All Dolphins

Hill's Priceless Reaction To Being Named Top Player By NFL

After being named the top player in Madden NFL 25, Tyreek Hill was named the number one player in the league. His first call was to his number one fan.

Jun 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) speaks to reporters during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert delivered the news. He said he was speaking on behalf of the National Football League (NFL) players, and Mostert was honored to tell wide receiver Tyreek Hill he was voted the league's number one player.

Hill was stunned. "You lyin', boy," he joked. "Why you [expletive] lyin'. Come on, boy."

Mostert and Hill then embraced, and Mostert handed Hill the award. "I've been wanting this my whole career," Hill stated. "What I say my rookie year. Give me time."

Hill then had to sit down and catch his breath.

"I'm fixin' to pass out," he explained. "I wanted to get this [the number one rating] since I was a rookie."

When he was a rookie, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots took home the top honor. Hill called Brady out and said he was a better player.

"I told Tom Brady that too," Hill said in 2017. "Tom Brady, I'm calling you out."

After he calmed down, Tyreek Hill called his number one fan — his mother.

"Guess who got voted number one by his peers in the NFL?" Hill exclaimed. "Tyreek 'Mother Trucking' Hill."

After a moment's pause, Hill remembered that this was the first time a wide receiver had won the top spot. "This is the first time a receiver has done this, now that I am thinking about it," he clarified.

Left tackle Terron Armstead expressed plainly that no one in the NFL deserves this honor more. "I feel like Tyreek Hill is the best player in the league."

Hill was very complimentary of the team that drafted him and praised the Dolphins: "I just want to say thank you to the Kansas City Chiefs and to the Miami Dolphins for putting me in this position."

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby agreed with the honor and was pleased that Hill got what he deserved.

"I put Tyreek as the best player," Crosby said. "He's the fastest and the quickest guy in the league. He doesn't play small."

