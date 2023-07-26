It’s important to give the people what they want, and to my surprise the Miami Dolphins did exactly that right out the gate during the first day of training camp.

Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey, Miami's two elite cornerbacks, didn’t have their reps limited on day one.

Both Pro Bowl performers were full participants, and typically lined up against the offense's marquee players, covering Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Iron versus iron.

When asked his level of interest in seeing Howard-Ramsey versus Hill-Waddle, Coach Mike McDaniel said, “Have you seen their collective paychecks?”

Well, the battle didn’t disappoint on day one. Howard had one major breakup on a pass to Hill, who seemed a bit off his game in my humble opinion.

That’s the first observation I made from day one of Dolphins training camp, and here’s the rest of my list.

You can find my top performers and stock report from day one here.

2. Dolphins need inside linebacker help

Watching five inside linebackers line up to do position drills is a daily reminder that Miami is one inside linebacker short because Zeke Vanderburgh being placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury last week. Five inside linebackers means the Dolphins don’t have enough to run three defensive units, and that someone will be taking extra snaps unless Andrew Van Ginkel is moved inside full time.

David Long Jr. and Channing Tindall finally got in the action at linebacker after missing most of the offseason program nursing injuries. That was encouraging. But the way Miami was running the ball effectively on day one raised my level of concern.

While this might not seem like an issue now, it will become one when someone gets injured, and it could lead to early wear and tear. That’s why I’d be shocked if General Manager Chris Grier isn’t shopping for an inside linebacker as you read this.

Fortunately for Miami, there are a couple of top-notch linebackers still available in free agency.

3. Terron Armstead and Isaiah Wynn undergo grueling rehab

Armstead and Wynn began camp on Active/PUP. Armstead had his right knee scoped, according to McDaniel, which means he’ll probably spend the first couple weeks of training camp on a rehabilitation assignment.

The way the trainers were working Armstead and Wynn, whose injury hasn’t been disclosed, they'd probably rather be practicing than grinding on the side. It was an aggressive workout, one meant to get the fat boys in football shape.

I’m keeping a close eye on which offensive tackles raise their hand, attempting to inherit the work Armstead is missing, and Kendall Lamm delivered a jaw-dropping performance on day one. Lamm has started 29 games in his eight-year career, which means he’s not a newbie, and this might be his last opportunity to get off the journeyman train.

4. Skylar Thompson shouldn’t be overlooked

I’ve hinted at this all offseason, but it seems as if we officially have a battle brewing for the No. 2 quarterback role. These quarterbacks are rotating and playing with different units, which means they have different O-lines and different weaponry during various team periods. But it seems as if Thompson has a legitimate chance of holding off Mike White as Miami’s No. 2 quarterback.

Expect this battle to clarify itself in the exhibition season when Thompson and White handle the majority of snaps during Miami’s three preseason games.

For those coming to practice, I encourage you to pay close attention when Tagovailoa's reps are done.

5. Connor Williams’ return beefs up O-line

I began this offseason saying the Dolphins should have extended Williams, and still stand on that opinion because his performance last season made me conclude he should be the player this O-line is built around.

Obviously, plenty of that comes down to his asking price, but seeing Williams move people during the first practice reminds me of his upside. Can you imagine if this 26-year-old takes another step forward as a center?

The top six centers in the NFL all clear $10.5 million in take-home salary this upcoming season, and that’s likely the salary stratosphere Williams wants to enter. If I’m the Dolphins, I’m putting an offer that features $22 million in guaranteed money on the table and seeing if we can get a deal done. Miami's investment of time and money in Williams shouldn’t be cut short.

Keep in mind that Williams, Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Isaiah Wynn, Robert Jones and Dan Feeney all are going to be unrestricted free agents after this season. Also, it would be a stretch to call Armstead a foundational piece considering how often he's injured, and the fact he just turned 32.

So exactly who is this offensive line being built around?