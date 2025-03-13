Mostert Lands New Job with AFC Team
Two former Miami Dolphins players have agreed to new contracts.
Former running back Raheem Mostert is signing a one-year deal worth 2.1 million with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, and former offensive lineman Michael Deiter is re-signing with the Washington Commanders.
Mostert is the more notable name for Dolphins fans, given he was on the team last season. The Dolphins released the veteran running back in February, clearing $2.9 million in cap space. Mostert had a good run in Miami, but it was clear that run was finished at the end of the 2024 season.
Mostert battled injuries and fumbles throughout the 2024 campaign, suffering a chest injury in Week 1 and turning the ball over in key moments against the Colts in Week 7 and the Bills in Week 9. Ultimately, he finished the season with just 278 rushing yards and two touchdowns, with an unsightly 3.3 average.
This came off the heels of Mostert’s best NFL season in 2023. He set single-season franchise records for rushing touchdowns (18) and overall touchdowns (21) and eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career.
Mostert was rewarded for that performance with a one-year contract extension last offseason. However, the deal was structured to give Mostert a raise in the form of a signing bonus and ensure he was an easy cut candidate after the season.
Now, Mostert will join a Raiders team that has a lot of new faces this offseason. Head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly are in their first season with the team. Additionally, the team is acquiring quarterback Geno Smith in a trade with the Seahawks.
Mostert has a few connections to Kelly, who signed the running back as an undrafted free agent in 2015 with the Philadelphia Eagles. When Kelly moved onto the San Francisco 49ers, he brought Mostert with him.
Mostert will get the chance to help revive a Raiders running game that was one of the worst in the league last season. The team’s leading rusher was Alexander Mattison, who managed just 420 yards.
DEITER STICKING AROUND IN WASHINGTON
As for Deiter, a third-round pick of the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL draft, he returns for his second season with the Commanders. Deiter played in every game last season but only made two starts at center at the end of the season (Week 15, 18). Deiter only played on special teams during the Commanders’ NFC Championship run.
Deiter likely will be viewed as the team’s primary backup on the interior, given he has experience playing guard and center.
Deiter appeared in 57 games with 23 starts for the Dolphins before leaving as an unrestricted free agent for the Houston Texans in 2023.