The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 36

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 36:

No. 36: George Roberts' Onside Punt vs. Cincinnati in 1980

Setting the stage: The Dolphins opened the 1980 season with a 10-point at Buffalo, which was kind of historic considering they had beaten the Bills all 20 times the teams had met in the 1970s. Miami's home opener at the Orange Bowl came in Week 2 against a Bengals team that also had lost in Week 1. When Steve Howell was tackled in the end zone for a safety that gave Cincinnati a 16-7 lead with 6;12 left in the fourth quarter, it sure as though it would be an 0-2 start for Miami. That's when the genius of Don Shula came into play again.

The play: NFL rules call for the team against which a safety has just been score to kick the ball from its own 20-yard line on the ensuing play, and kickoff rules apply. That means the ball is live after it goes 10 yards. Most teams use a punt instead of a kickoff after a safety because of the ability of a punter to create greater hang time. So left-footed punter George Roberts took the field to punt the ball away to the Bengals, only he didn't kick the ball downfield. He instead pooched it forward, and Jeff Allen recovered the live ball at the Dolphins 35-yard line. Four plays later, the Dolphins scored a touchdown when Nick Giaquinto ran 12 yards after recovering teammate Duriel Harris' fumble at the end of a 33-yard reception and they would go on to win 17-16 on a late field goal.

