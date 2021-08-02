The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 41

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 41:

No. 41: Ted Ginn Jr.'s Kickoff Return for a Touchdown at the N.Y. Jets in 2009

Setting the stage: OK, we have to be more precise here. We're talking about Ginn's SECOND kickoff return for a touchdown IN THE THIRD QUARTER. It was the shining moment of Ginn's time in Miami after he was selected ninth overall in the 2007 NFL draft. His selection was not well received at a Dolphins draft party, but he did deliver some big plays. Ginn gave Miami a 10-6 lead when he return a kickoff 100 yards, but the encore was something special.

The play: One certainly can question whether the Jets would have Jay Feely, who two years earlier had kicked for the Dolphins, send the ball again to Ginn, though it appeared early on the return would go nowhere. Ginn ran into traffic around the 15-yard line and he came to a stop before backing up and sidestepping a handful of defenders. By the time, he got through a crease and broke outside it became a foot race that nobody but Ginn would have a chance to win. This return was good for 101 yards and made Ginn the first player in NFL history with two kickoff returns for touchdowns of 100-plus yards in the same game.

