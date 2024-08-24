Miami Dolphins Drop Preseason Finale to Buccaneers 24-14
The Miami Dolphins' preseason is officially over. They lost their final exhibition game of the 2024 season to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-14 Friday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
The Buccaneers played their starters in the first half while Miami played its second and third-team reserves.
Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield got things rolling as he led a 70-yard drive on the game's opening possession. He was a perfect 3-for-3 for 54 yards and led the offense to a touchdown on his only drive of the game.
Kyle Trask took over after the first series but still had most of the starters in the game. He tossed two touchdown passes to lead the Buccaneers. He finished the game 17-for-24 for 141 yards and did not suffer an interceptions.
Mike White started at quarterback for the Dolphins in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who did not play due to the coach's decision despite playing in the finale last preseason.
White finished the night in an inauspicious fashion, completing 5-of-9 passes for 37 yards. Skylar Thompson took over in the middle of the second quarter and threw two touchdowns. He finished the night 19-of-27 for 190 yards with one interception.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel spoke highly of Thompson after the game.
"I think Skylar did a great job tonight. We have a lot of information to take back with us. I thought that he was competitive and made some plays," McDaniel said. "I thought he was competivie and made some plays to help us."
McDaniel did not give an edge to either quarterback but did speak glowingly of Thompson's growth from his rookie season through Friday night.
"With Skylar, he got the opportunity to play early in his career and he demonstrated some aggressiveness and ability to make plays in this league," McDaniel said. "He has exhibited growth this preseason. His play calls, decision making, he took a big step forward tonight."
Thompson said he had a lot of fun on the field Friday night.
"I thought it was a good opportunity for me tonight," Thompson said. "There were a lot of plays tonight that I felt good in every aspect of the game. It's a pretty good feeling. I have to focus on doing the right things and getting better."
He said he would go home, rest, relax with his fiancee, and see where the chips fall on Tuesday.
"I put my best foot forward, and I controlled everything that I could control," Thompson said. "There is really not much more to do or say."
Malik Washington continued to impress against Tampa Bay. He suffered an injury from a massive collision, which caused him to sit out a series, but he came back and ran an end around for 40 yards and made one catch for seven yards; he was also very effective on special teams as a punt returner and kick returner.
McDaniel said he was pleased with this preseason from a developmental standpoint. He said the team is technically sound.
"I have been very happy with their technical development. There is more depth than people really appreciate on both side of the ball," McDaniel said. "We ask players to be technicians and its been a really good training camp."
McDaniel said he would have his hands full when making decisions on the 53-man roster.
"I'm very happy with this group. We have some things to talk about across the board," McDaniel said. "We are a far distance away from finding ut who the final 53 will be. There was a lot of tough competition."
One player that McDaniel said he was proud of was third-year linebacker Channing Tindall. Tindall finished with 12 tackles and one quarterback hit.
"What a cool game for Channing. It was tremendous for his growth," McDaniel said. "Channing Tindall, it was his high in preseason tackles, another example of the good stuff we have going on on the defensive side of the ball."